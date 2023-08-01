Transforma Theatre Reveals Cast for BIOADAPTED at CultureLab LIC

Transforma Theatre has announced the cast for their World Premiere of BIOADAPTED, an interactive science-enhanced experience at CultureLab LIC (5-25 46th Ave, Queens, NY 11101), September 9-24. This timely production will address the recent WGA/SAG strike and the subsequent conversations surrounding AI usage and its possible impact on working artists.

The cast will feature actress and astrophysicist Annemarie Hagenaars (CasablancaBox at HERE), actor and neuroscience researcher Melody Munitz (Here I Am with Playwrights Horizons), Nasayano Mcgrady (Lobby Hero with T. Schreiber Studio), and Thammie Quach (Muses with Theatre East).

“There are lots of intriguing ideas and plenty of gimmicks that can be achieved through using AI creations in place of actors, but these AI approaches will never harness the true humanity of humans,” said actor Melody Munitz, who graduated from Penn State in 2022 with dual honors degrees in Musical Theatre and Psychology. “We’re facing a real point of reckoning—do we as a society want to prioritize cheap, mass content creation with technology, or valuable, more expensive storytelling with real humans? Harnessing the power of live theatre to spark real, relevant conversations with audiences about something crucial and current in our society the way Bioadapted does is incredible. Bioadapted is not just a play—it’s an interactive opportunity to witness and process together and discuss with a theatre full of people some of the most pressing points impacting people today.”

BIOADAPTED is an interactive investigative documentary with actors portraying real people and scientists, paired with humorous and eerie fictional pieces about what our future might look like if the AI propagates in unethical ways that don't serve humankind. AI regulations and their implementation in government systems concern all of us, and through Transforma Theatre’s process of blending art and science, BIOADAPTED will investigate, interrogate, and educate all while delivering a unique, interactive, science-enhanced experience using technology which will empower audiences to become active decision makers and alert citizens protecting their own agency and human sovereignty.

Performances are scheduled for Saturday, September 9 at 3pm, Saturday, September 9 at 7pm, Sunday, September 10 at 3pm, Sunday, September 10 at 7pm, Thursday, September 14 at 7:30pm, Friday, September 15 at 7:30pm, Saturday, September 16 at 3pm, Saturday, September 16 at 7pm, Sunday, September 17 at 3pm, Sunday, September 17 at 7pm, Thursday, September 21 at 9:30pm, Friday, September 22 at 9:30pm, Saturday, September 23 at 3pm, Saturday, September 23 at 7pm, Sunday, September 24 at 3pm, and Sunday, September 24 at 7pm. Tickets ($30 General; $23 Students/Seniors/Artists) are available for advance purchase at www.eventbrite.com/e/bioadapted-tickets-665763956917. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Transforma Theatre is a part of the Culture Lab LIC Emergence Artist Residency program. A residency that offers space and time to realize performance-based projects.

Photo credit: Jarrett Robertson