Transforma Theatre Reveals Cast for BIOADAPTED at CultureLab LIC

Running from September 9th to September 24th.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo 1 Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway Photo 2 Aubrey Plaza to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway
Rachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This Fall Photo 3 Rachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This Fall
Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Photo 4 Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway

Transforma Theatre Reveals Cast for BIOADAPTED at CultureLab LIC

Transforma Theatre has announced the cast for their World Premiere of BIOADAPTED, an interactive science-enhanced experience at CultureLab LIC (5-25 46th Ave, Queens, NY 11101), September 9-24. This timely production will address the recent WGA/SAG strike and the subsequent conversations surrounding AI usage and its possible impact on working artists. 

The cast will feature actress and astrophysicist Annemarie Hagenaars (CasablancaBox at HERE), actor and neuroscience researcher Melody Munitz (Here I Am with Playwrights Horizons), Nasayano Mcgrady (Lobby Hero with T. Schreiber Studio), and Thammie Quach (Muses with Theatre East).

“There are lots of intriguing ideas and plenty of gimmicks that can be achieved through using AI creations in place of actors, but these AI approaches will never harness the true humanity of humans,” said actor Melody Munitz, who graduated from Penn State in 2022 with dual honors degrees in Musical Theatre and Psychology. “We’re facing a real point of reckoning—do we as a society want to prioritize cheap, mass content creation with technology, or valuable, more expensive storytelling with real humans? Harnessing the power of live theatre to spark real, relevant conversations with audiences about something crucial and current in our society the way Bioadapted does is incredible. Bioadapted is not just a play—it’s an interactive opportunity to witness and process together and discuss with a theatre full of people some of the most pressing points impacting people today.”

BIOADAPTED is an interactive investigative documentary with actors portraying real people and scientists, paired with humorous and eerie fictional pieces about what our future might look like if the AI propagates in unethical ways that don't serve humankind. AI regulations and their implementation in government systems concern all of us, and through Transforma Theatre’s process of blending art and science, BIOADAPTED will investigate, interrogate, and educate all while delivering a unique, interactive, science-enhanced experience using technology which will empower audiences to become active decision makers and alert citizens protecting their own agency and human sovereignty.

Performances are scheduled for Saturday, September 9 at 3pm, Saturday, September 9 at 7pm, Sunday, September 10 at 3pm, Sunday, September 10 at 7pm, Thursday, September 14 at 7:30pm, Friday, September 15 at 7:30pm, Saturday, September 16 at 3pm, Saturday, September 16 at 7pm, Sunday, September 17 at 3pm, Sunday, September 17 at 7pm, Thursday, September 21 at 9:30pm, Friday, September 22 at 9:30pm, Saturday, September 23 at 3pm, Saturday, September 23 at 7pm, Sunday, September 24 at 3pm, and Sunday, September 24 at 7pm. Tickets ($30 General; $23 Students/Seniors/Artists) are available for advance purchase at www.eventbrite.com/e/bioadapted-tickets-665763956917. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Transforma Theatre is a part of the Culture Lab LIC Emergence Artist Residency program. A residency that offers space and time to realize performance-based projects.

Photo credit: Jarrett Robertson




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Houses on The Moon to Honor Rashad V. Chambers and Dr. Kate Cerulli at AMPLIFY 2023 Gala C Photo
Houses on The Moon to Honor Rashad V. Chambers and Dr. Kate Cerulli at AMPLIFY 2023 Gala Celebration

Join in at the AMPLIFY 2023 Gala Celebration as Houses on The Moon recognizes the remarkable achievements of Rashad V. Chambers and Dr. Kate Cerulli. Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate and show your support.

2
Brenda Braxton Joins Production Team of PAY THE WRITER Photo
Brenda Braxton Joins Production Team of PAY THE WRITER

Learn more about how Broadway star Brenda Braxton joins the production team of 'Pay the Writer' and adds her talent to this captivating show. Find out what her role is and how her involvement enhances the production.

3
Liz Kingsmans ONE WOMAN SHOW Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances Photo
Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances

Hurry! There are only two weeks left to catch the incredible performance of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW. Don't miss this captivating production as it enters its final run. Get your tickets now and experience the magic firsthand.

4
ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL to Return Off-Broadway at The Actors Temple Theatre Beginn Photo
ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL to Return Off-Broadway at The Actors Temple Theatre Beginning in October

After a sold-out debut in 2019 (at the Center for Jewish History), Anne Frank, a Musical, will return Off-Broadway at the Actors Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036). Written by Jean-Pierre Hadida and adapted in English by Dylan Hadida, this musical has been highly recognized in France for the last ten years.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater Video Video: First Look at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ice Factory Festival
New Ohio Theatre (6/28-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You