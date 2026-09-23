Todrick Hall, Jasmine Amy Rogers and More Join Black Theatre United Gala

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Black Theatre United has added presenters, performers and co-chairs for its fourth annual Gala on Monday, October 5, 2026 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. The evening will now include performances by Todrick Hall and Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers as well as special appearances by Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose; Emmy, Grammy, Tony winner and BTU Founder Billy Porter; and Tony winner Qween Jean. Academy Award and Tony nominee Danielle Brooks and Richard Jay Alexander join the lineup of honorary co-chairs.

They join previously announced performers Wayne Brady, Jonathan Burke, Darius de Haas, Sydney James Harcourt, Dava Huesca, Capathia Jenkins, Keehnon Jackson, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Vanessa Williams and NaTasha Yvette Williams. Special appearances will be made by Carin Ford, LaChanze, Norm Lewis, Wendell Pierce and Tamara Tunie.

Co-chairs for this annual gala include Mathew Knowles and Gena Avery Knowles, and Priscilla Sims Brown. Honorary co-chairs include Steven Reineke, Karine Jean-Pierre, Qween Jean, Mister Fitzgerald, Michael Oloyede, Ezra Ezzard, Kara Young, Josh Groban, Ann James and Sonia Manzano. Jerry Dixon will serve as Gala Director, Joseph Joubert as Music Director and Patrick Tully as Auctioneer.

This year’s theme is “Work to Do” and will honor Paramount Chair of TV Media George Cheeks with the Accountability Award, Academy Award-nominated actor Delroy Lindo with the Advocacy Award and Tony and Academy Award-winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Work to Do,” is a declaration as much as it is a theme. At a moment when the gains so many fought for are being challenged, and when the spaces that Black and brown artists have worked so hard to build and occupy feel more contested than ever, BTU believes the answer is the same one it has always been: keep going. The evening will celebrate the indelible mark Black culture has made on Broadway, and the artists, advocates, and institution-builders who refuse to slow down.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 13 Hrs 13 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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