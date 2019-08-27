Tickets Go On Sale Today For The New Group's CYRANO, Led by Peter Dinklage

The New Group presents Cyrano, beginning October 11, ahead of an official opening night on November 7.

Cyrano is adapted by Erica Schmidt from Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, with Music by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of The National, Lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser, and Choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman, directed by Erica Schmidt.

The cast features Ritchie Coster, Josh A. Dawson, Peter Dinklage, Hillary Fisher, Josh Franklin, Christopher Gurr, Blake Jenner, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Nehal Joshi, Grace McLean, Erika Olson and Scott Stangland.

A limited Off-Broadway engagement is set through November 24 at The Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street).

Tickets for Cyrano go on sale today, August 27 at 10am EST through Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.

A raw and transporting new version of the classic tale of unrequited love and ghostwritten letters, Cyrano tells the story of a proud man who, believing himself unlovable, agrees to woo the woman he loves for another. With a charged contemporary immediacy to the language, this adaptation by Erica Schmidt (All the Fine Boys) mines this enduring, human story for its deep vein of heartbroken yearning, with haunting and compelling music by members of the Grammy Award-winning band The National and the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Peter Dinklage in the title role.

Cyrano features Ritchie Coster (De Guiche), Josh A. Dawson (Le Bret), Peter Dinklage (Cyrano), Hillary Fisher (Orange Girl), Josh Franklin (Swing), Christopher Gurr (Jodelet), Blake Jenner (Christian), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Roxanne), Nehal Joshi (Ragueneau), Grace McLean (Chaperone Marie), Erika Olson (Swing) and Scott Stangland (Montgomery).

Adapted by Erica Schmidt from Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, Cyrano features Music by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of The National, Lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser, Choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman. Directed by Erica Schmidt, this production includes Scenic Design by Christine Jones and Amy Rubin, Costume Design by Tom Broecker, Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter, Sound Design by Dan Moses Schreier and Music Supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Casting by Patrick Goodwin, CSA / Telsey + Company. Production Stage Manager is Linda Marvel.

A developmental production of Cyrano was presented by Goodspeed Musicals in August 2018.

Through a number of initiatives, The New Group is committed to expanding access to productions in the company's 2019/20 season. For Cyrano there will be an Open Caption Performance on Saturday, November 9 at 2:00pm, ASL Performance on Friday, November 15 at 8:00pm and an Audio Described Performance on Saturday, November 16 at 2:00pm. For more information about accessible performances visit TheNewGroup.org/Accessibility.

Following Cyrano at The Daryl Roth Theatre, The New Group's 2019/20 Season continues at The Pershing Square Signature Center with one in two, the world premiere of a play by Donja R. Love, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb (Fall 2019); followed by Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, the world premiere of a new musical with book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik, choreography by Kelly Devine, directed by Scott Elliott (Winter 2020). Duncan Sheik will be featured alongside the actors playing Bob, Carol, Ted and Alice. The company's season concludes with the world premiere of The Seagull/Woodstock, NY, by Thomas Bradshaw from the Chekhov, directed by Scott Elliott (Spring 2020).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You