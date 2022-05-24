Third Act Partners With The Public Theater On Their NFT Debut

Third Act, the first-of-its-kind NFT (Non-fungible token) marketplace for the theatre community, announced today they are partnering with The Public Theater for the institution's first-ever NFT token in celebration of their 2022 Gala on the Green charity auction, held tonight.

The NFT, which was created in collaboration with Third Act, features the Gala's limited edition ticket, with a 1/1 supply. The NFT is being auctioned on GiveSmart and is being issued along with a tangible frame that will house the animated NFT artwork. Bidding is open until tomorrow, Wednesday, May 25th at 3:00pm ET. Proceeds raised from the auction will directly benefit The Public Theater. For complete details and to place a bid, please visit tinyurl.com/GalaOnTheGreen-NFT.

"Collectibles are part of our Theatre culture and what a better way to begin this journey into Innovation and New Media than with a dip of our toe into web3. Our partnership with Third Act was a new one for us and the first step in a relationship exploring new ways for Theater audiences to cherish the memories of the performances they have seen and want to remember for a lifetime," said Garlia Cornelia Jones, Director of Innovation and New Media at The Public Theater.

Since launching last year, Third Act has been a catalyst for theatremakers, producers, and fans, releasing collections in partnership with Brian Stokes Mitchell, "Crossovers Live!", and Herding Cats at London's Soho Theatre. The Public Theater's release marks the latest adoption of Web3 technology in the theatre industry.

"It's a significant moment when someone as historic as The Public embraces new media in a thoughtful way," said Eric Neal, Founder of Third Act, "and very fitting that the Gala on the Green, kicking off their 60th season of Free Shakespeare in the Park, will feature their NFT on our green platform."

Founded by Tony Award-nominated producer Eric Neal, the Third Act platform boasts an incredibly simple and easy-to-use crypto experience. The marketplace, built on the carbon-neutral chain Hedera Hashgraph, lists all of its available assets in USD and users can purchase NFTs directly with a credit card.

For more information on Third Act, visit ThirdAct.digital

