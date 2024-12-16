Theatre Now Announces New Cabaret Series Beginning In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Starting in 2025, Theatre NowÂ will present a monthly cabaret series at SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam St., NYC. Verse Intro CabaretÂ will feature performances of songs by 2 writing teams from Theatre Now's prestigious Musical Writers Lab.

The series will begin Sunday, January 12th at 7pm with Jonathon LynchÂ and Kat CartuscielloÂ & Jessie FieldÂ and will be followed on February 2nd with Michael FinkeÂ and RJ ChristianÂ & Cameron Reese. Future dates will be announced shortly and will generally be the first Sunday of the month.

Tickets may be purchased online ahead of time for $14.50 by going to ci.ovationtix.com/35583/production/1152995Â or in person the night of each performance for $11. Theatre Now members receive 20% off with no fees and can purchase tickets for only $8. Yearly individual memberships start at $25 ($15 for students and seniors) and can be purchased at www.tnny.org/donate. More information on Theatre Now and their programs can be found at www.tnny.org.

Founded in 2013, Theatre Now New York (TNNY) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals. TNNY produces developmental productions of new works as well as the annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. Published in 2019, The 10-Minute Musical: an Anthology from the SOUND BITES FestivalÂ collects 25 short musicals from the first six years of the festival, all of which are licensed for production through an ongoing partnership with Music Theatre International (MTI). TNNY also recently hosted public Master Classes with Andrew Lippa, Susan Birkenhead, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, and Anna K. Jacobs.

Formed in 2019, Theatre Now's Musical Writers Lab is a community of 20 writing teams who meet regularly to work on the development of new musicals. The current Lab consists of 35 librettists, lyricists, and composers from the NYC area and around the world from diverse backgrounds â€’ straight and gay, cis and trans, young and old, rural and urban, white, Black, Latinx, and Asian. It includes members of ASCAP, BMI, and the Dramatists Guild; an Alan Menken Award winner; a Fulbright Scholar; and the first ever Black List Musical Film Fellow as well as early-career writers. This year, shows from Lab members have been featured in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Eugene O'Neill National Music Theatre Conference (NMTC), and, for the third year in a row, the National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) Festival of New Musicals.

