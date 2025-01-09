Theatre East To Honor Tim Blake Nelson With Laurette Taylor Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre East Board of Directors will present Tim Blake Nelson with the 2025 Laurette Taylor Award on Monday, January 20th, at Court Square Theater, 44-02 23rd Street, in LIC. The event starts at 7pm and will include tributes, cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and entertainment. Tickets start at $100.

Tim Blake Nelson is an incredible storyteller and long-time supporter of Theatre East. From roles in films like O Brother, Where Art Thou?, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Old Henry, and Leaves of Grass, which he also wrote and directed to his plays including EYE OF GOD, THE GREY ZONE, and SOCRATES, to his directorial work with films such as O, The Grey Zone, Anesthesia, and Eye of God. Tim has demonstrated time and time again curiosity and compassion to explore the more remarkable and often turbulent side of our humanity.

The Laurette Taylor Award takes its name from a pioneer of acting whose work on the stage influenced generations of artists. Theatre East founded the Award in 2009 to pay tribute to the exceptional artistic contributions of this often overlooked warrior and to honor those industry members who have made vital contributions, on stage or off.

Theatre East is a 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre company whose mission is to provide the community with a platform to deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world we share through works of theatre that utilize simple storytelling. The New York-based company believes that theatre is not a luxury, but should be accessible to all, regardless of economic or social status.

The company was founded in 2008 by husband-and-wife producing partners, Judson Jones (Artistic Director) and Christa Kimlicko Jones (Associate Artistic Director), along with Joseph Mitchell Parks, after producing such hits as the premiere of Christopher Durang's THE VIETNAMIZATION OF NEW JERSEY (NY Times Critic's Pick", and the premiere of Texas playwright David W. Crawford's HARVEST (BackStage Critic's Pick, Smith & Kraus Best New Plays of 2008), as well as earning a spot as producers to watch in 2008 on PBS's Theatre Talk. Since its founding, Theatre East has mounted such critically acclaimed New York and World Premieres as Tim Blake Nelson's EYE OF GOD, Daniel McIvor's THE SOLDIER DREAMS, Bennett Windheim's NORMALCY, Megan O'Brien's THE JUNGLE BOOK, DEVIL AND THE DEEP with original music and lyrics by Air Supply's Graham Russell, Cindy Williams' A NAME FOR A GHOST TO MUTTER, Lori Fischer's PETIE, and most recently the rare and critically praised revival of Romulus Linney's HOLY GHOSTS.

Comments