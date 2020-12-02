Theater For The New City Presents 1953: RACE FOR THE SUMMIT

Theater for the New City presents TNC "On The Air," 1953: Race For The Summit, written and performed by Om Raj Raut on Thursday, December 3, 7PM EST.

During our time of social isolation, Theater for the New City (TNC) strives to keep arts alive with performances from the TNC community and abroad featured on TNC's Website, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels. Tune in: https://www.facebook.com/theaterforthenewcity/ and theaterforthenewcity.net/.

A solo play, 1953: Race For The Summit is the story of the mountaineer Tenzing Norge, who was able to climb Mount Everest on his seventh attempt. The story focuses on the night before reaching the summit.

Om Raj Raut is a playwright/performer. He wants to bring his diversity in the international platform from a diverse cultural background where he has learned English as his fourth language. His work has been seen Off-Broadway at AlfaNYC theatre, Kolkata Theatre festival India, and his home country Theatre. While studying BA in Theatre at the City University of New York, He has performed in many productions at Marian Anderson Theater and BMCC Tribeca Performing Center, New York.

THEATER FOR THE NEW CITY was founded in December 1970 by Crystal Field. It is a unique Cultural Institution that has earned a nationwide reputation for its dedication to nurturing established and emerging playwrights who experiment with new forms and to presenting other experimental and developmental theaters with a very active program of Community Art Services and Festivals which continue to expand theater accessibility. Since its inception, TNC has been welcoming to LGBT artists, including Maria Irene Fornes, H.M. Koutoukas, Moises Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein, Bina Sharif, Barbara Kahn and Charles Busch.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You