Theater Breaking Through Barriers Postpones BRECHT ON BRECHT and HYDE AND SEEK

Theater Breaking Through Barriers today announced that the scheduled revival of Brecht on Brecht, directed by TBTB Artistic Director Nicholas Viselli and scheduled for a limited Off-Broadway engagement beginning April 25th at Theatre Row, would be postponed until the Fall. The planned developmental workshop of the new musical, Hyde and Seek by June Rachelson-Ospa and Phil Goodbody, which was to be presented this week (March 26th & 27th at A.R.T./New York's Spaces at 520), has been postponed as well. The 3rd annual Playmakers' REDUX, scheduled to take place from June 18th through 21st at the Studio Theatre on Theatre Row, has not been cancelled and will hopefully take place as planned.



"It's hard to believe how suddenly our world has changed. Within a matter of days, we've gone from carrying on with the usual bustle and bluster to sequestering ourselves with the uncertainties of how long this will last - and what the ultimate toll might be. Regrettably, with this in mind, we must postpone the bulk of our upcoming spring. We are deeply grateful for all of the support and encouragement our audiences have given - and continue to give - in our quest to alter the misperceptions surrounding disability in our world today. We look forward to gathering together with you all very soon," said Viselli.



The life and works of Bertolt Brecht, one of the 20th century's greatest dramatists, provide a timely, compelling revue, Brecht on Brecht, that has earned critical acclaim since its Off Broadway premiere. Conceived by Hungarian writer/director, George Tabori, Brecht On Brecht tells the story of Brecht's life as illuminated through his stories, poems, songs and plays while showcasing Brecht's philosophical musings on such matters as politics, ideology, advice to actors, and defiance in the face of authoritarianism. The work reveals Brecht's timeless brilliance, proving that his words are as relevant today as they were when they were first written.



For more information about any of Theater Breaking Through Barriers' productions and upcoming programs, visit tbtb.org.





