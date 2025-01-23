The York Theatre Unveils 2025 Spring Season With New 'New2NY' Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The York Theatre has unveiled its 2025 Spring Season with an exciting new “New2NY” series: Platinum Dreams (March 8-16), followed by Who is Jimmy Pants? (March 22-30) and concluding with According to Howard (April 5-13). All performances will take place at The Theater at St. Jean’s (entrance on 150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue. Elevator on Lexington between 76th and 75th, just south of St. Jean’s.)

This New2NY season features three new musicals, previously unseen in New York, lovingly and minimally staged in the “Musicals in Mufti” style. The first New2NY presentations were seen in 2008, in a series which included In Transit prior to its Broadway run. Other musicals that have been seen as New2NY presentations include the Larry Grossman revue Compose Yourself!, Andréa Frierson’s me and ella, Lasser, Young Jr. and Barnett’s When We Get There and most recently 2024’s series comprised of Now Comes the Fun Part (The How-the-f*#k-did-I-get-this-old Musical) by James Hindman and Lynne Halliday, Ron Abel and Lissa Levin’s Twist of Fate, Peter Kellogg and Stephen Weiner’s Monte Cristo and InunDATEd by Alice Scovell and Christine Lavin.

The York’s Interim Artistic Director Joseph Hayward had this to say: "We are thrilled to present three brand-new musicals as part of our New2NY series this spring. This is what The York does best—bringing new musical works to life. Stay tuned for exciting casting announcements and special one-night-only events, including our highly anticipated Spring Gala. We can’t wait to welcome you back to The Theater at St. Jean’s!"

Opening the Spring 2025 New2NY Series is Platinum Dreams, with book by Stevie Holland, music by Gary William Friedman, lyrics by Will Holt, and additional lyrics by Stevie Holland (adapted from Platinum by Will Holt and Bruce Vilanch and Sunset by Will Holt). This production is presented in association with 150 Music Productions, Lyle Saunders, Ken Inadomi and Melinda Wolfe. Set in 1977, with a score encompassing 70’s rock, 40’s big-band, and A Contemporary Theatre sound, Platinum Dreams tells the story of Lila Halliday, a musical movie star of the 1940’s hoping to make a comeback by recording her first-ever solo album, Dan Hardin, a hot rock ‘n’ roll star looking to keep his relevance on the charts, and Jamie Stiles, a record producer/studio owner who is Dan’s former writing partner and former lover. The story is about how destiny brings together three disparate, talented people with their own agendas, and how they ultimately grow to accept each other and go on with their lives and fulfill their dreams. Platinum Dreams will be directed by York’s Interim Artistic Director Joseph Hayward, with music direction by David Klodowski. Casting by Michael Cassara Casting, CSA will be announced at a later date. Performances begin Saturday afternoon, March 8, 2025 and continue for 11 performances through March 16, 2025. Opening Night will be Sunday evening, March 9, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

The second show of the series, Who is Jimmy Pants? is a new musical with music and lyrics by Joseph Church, and book and lyrics by Jeff Bienstock. Who is Jimmy Pants? will be directed by Stephen Nachamie (Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise; She Loves Me – Associate Director 2016, Broadway revival), with musical direction by Benjamin Weiss. The production is executive produced by Kierstead Productions, Inc./Jim Kierstead. A zany, loving satire of bio-jukebox musicals, Who is Jimmy Pants? is both a comical nod to the current epidemic of jukebox shows and an homage to the entertainment value and joy that they bring to audiences. Clever choreography and lively original songs spanning the 60s to the 2000s add to the hilarity. Its Spinal Tap meets The Drowsy Chaperone, with a rocking musical score! Casting by Michael Cassara Casting, CSA will be announced at a later date. Performances are set to begin Saturday afternoon March 22, 2025, and continue for 11 performances only through March 30, 2025. Opening Night will be Sunday evening, March 23, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Closing the series will be According to Howard with music by Jim Scully, book by Frank Evans with revisions by Jennifer Paulson-Lee and Jim Scully, lyrics by Frank Evans with additional lyrics by Chad Gorn. According to Howard is an unconventional love story and a reminder that money can never buy (or substitute for) what love can offer. It's about winning—but at what cost? It's about decisions, choices, ideas, and incredible intuition. Through a score reminiscent of the golden age of Broadway, According to Howard delves into the unique life and times of one of the most fascinating individuals of the 20th Century, a human being who shaped the world of aviation, film, business, and Hollywood gossip: Howard Robard Hughes, Jr. According to Howard will be directed by Jennifer Paulson-Lee, with music direction and arrangements by Scott Cady. Casting by Jason Styres/The Casting Collaborative will be announced at a later date. Performances are set to begin Saturday afternoon, April 5, 2025, and continue for 11 performances only through April 13, 2025. Opening Night will be Sunday evening, April 6, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

New2NY will play the following 11-performance schedule: First Week: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 & 7:30 p.m.; Second Week: Wednesday-Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

NOW ON SALE: Single tickets for the Spring 2025 New2NY series are priced at $59 premium and $49 standard price (for all performances) and can be purchased here.

EARLY BIRD: Use code EARLY to receive an early bird discount of 20% off if you purchase before January 31.

SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE: Subscribe and see all three (3) New2NY shows in the front orchestra for $145, or in the rear orchestra for $120.

BEST SAVINGS! Become a York Member (details below): Buy all three (3) New2NY shows starting at just over $100.00 - savings of 30% off our standard ticket price.

The York Theatre offers the York! Membership Program, an exclusive membership package for as low as $75.00—with benefits that include up to 35% off tickets to York Theatre productions, in addition to special Member-only receptions. The York also offers a York Plus! Membership Program for only $150 with additional perks, including complimentary tickets to Mainstage productions and invitations to several VIP-only presentations throughout the season.

York Memberships can be purchased online here or by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820 or emailing Emily Drossell at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.).

York Theatre Gift Cards are available for any production during the 2025-2026 season by visiting the box office or calling (212) 935-5820, or online at www.yorktheatre.org.

