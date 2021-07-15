The Skivvies and Sutton Lee Seymour to Join CAMP MORNING WOOD: A VERY NAKED MUSICAL

The Off-Broadway comedy musical, Camp Morning Wood: A Very Naked Musical announced today that it will welcome the wildly popular undie-superstars, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley) as pre-show guest hosts for one-night-only performance this Saturday, July 17 at 4:15 PM (performance at 5 PM) at the Asylum Theatre (307 W 26th Street). Additionally, drag favorite Sutton Lee Seymour will return to camp as special pre-show guest host on Sunday, July 18 at 4:15 PM (performance at 5 PM).

The musical, which reopened Friday, July 16, 2021 plays weekly Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30 PM and Saturdays and Sundays at 5:00 PM. Throughout the summer, once monthly "After Dark" performances will take place on select Saturdays at 11 PM.

Camp Morning Wood: A Very Naked Musical, conceived and directed by Marc Eardley features a book and lyrics by Jay Falzone, music by Trent Jeffords, Derrick Byars, Matt Gumley and Jeff Thomson with arrangements and orchestrations by Gumley and Jeffords, and (as the title implies) a tremendous amount of nudity.

A wild mix between The Wizard of Oz and Rocky Horror, Camp Morning Wood tells the story of Randy, who - at a crossroads in his life after a hellish 30th birthday - finds himself at the front gate of a humble nudist camp. The camp itself is also at a crossroads - besieged by a tyrannical, right-wing Christian senator who threatens its closure. Randy is immediately thrust into a weekend adventure of titillating tunes, quirky campers, and deep soul-searching. Together, Randy and the campers seek out a solution to save the camp and accept each other.

The cast of Camp Morning Wood includes Thomas Delgado, Da'Merius Ford, Chris Ogren, Sean Stephens, Shelton Lindsay, Anthony Logan Cole, and Brady Vigness.

All cast members, crew members, and staff of the Aslyum Theater are fully vaccinated.

Camp Morning Wood features scenic design by Aubrey Weeks, lighting design by Zach Pizza, projection design by Scott Leff, costume and prop design by Stephen Smith, choreography by Jashiro Dean, musical direction by Rachel Kaufman, General management by Lyle Sterne, stage management by Kyra Bowie, and casting by RJ Magee.

Tickets ($37.50; $55 VIP) for Camp Morning Wood are available at: campmorningwoodthemusical.com