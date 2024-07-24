See Costumes Worn by Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington & More at The Public Theater's Costume Exhibit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Public will present the Public Theater Costume Exhibit in the Shiva Theater, opening during The Public's Block Party on July 28 (12-4pm) and running through August 30. This showcase features exquisite costumes spanning four decades of acclaimed Public Theater and Free Shakespeare in the Park productions.

Visitors can see pieces from iconic shows as A Chorus Line and Hamilton and Delacorte Theater productions of Twelfth Night, Richard III, Mother Courage, and On the Town. Get a close look at costumes worn by legendary performers such as Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, Anne Hathaway, Audra McDonald, Danai Gurira, Kevin Kline, Peter Dinklage, and more.

The exhibit is free of charge and does not require tickets. Hours can be found on The Public's website. This exhibit was curated by former Director of Costumes Luke McDonough with assistance from current Director of Costumes Vanessa Watters and Associate Director Melinda Basaca.

