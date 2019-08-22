The Joyce Kicks Off 19/20 Season With RUBBERBAND

The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director) will open its 2019/2020 Fall/Winter season, the first curated by Joyce Theater Director of Programming Aaron Mattocks, with the Montreal-based company RUBBERBAND. Founded and led by celebrated choreographer Victor Quijada, the extraordinary dancers of RUBBERBAND will showcase their unmistakable combination of urban and contemporary dance with the New York premiere of their latest evening-length work, the acclaimed Ever So Slightly. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$45, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Before creating his internationally-renowned company RUBBERBAND-and the eponymous method now taught around the world-Victor Quijada established his dancing roots as a breakdancer in his hometown of Los Angeles and moved on to dance with Twyla Tharp's company. His athletic, innovative style combines both of these formative disciplines and is brought to life by RUBBERBAND's ten dancers in their newest piece, Ever So Slightly. Simultaneously volatile and elegant, Quijada's work is a heart-stopping exploration of the reflexes humanity has developed to the endless barrage of irritants we encounter in daily life. Through the end of 2019, all Joyce Theater presentations will include live music. This engagement will feature two musicians collaborating with the RUBBERBAND dancers to embody the quest for inner calm in the face of external noise through delicate and explosive movement.

RUBBERBAND is an organization dedicated to creation and production with the mission of supporting the research of choreographer Victor Quijada, disseminating his works, and ensuring the transmission and impact of his practice. RUBBERBAND wishes to be recognized worldwide for its innovation, its significant contribution in dance, and for its role in development of a new style inspired by breakdancing, classical ballet, and dance theatre. Founded in 2002 by Victor Quijada, RUBBERBAND immediately imposed itself in Canada and abroad as an explosive one-of-a-kind troupe. Along with its many short pieces and special projects, RUBBERBAND has staged 14 full-length productions and has toured intensively in Quebec and throughout Canada, as well as internationally in Europe, Mexico, and the United States. The RUBBERBAND method, the hallmark of the company, comprises a unique choreographic vocabulary from the blending of urban and contemporary dance, with a focus on interpretation, decision-taking, the use of rhythmic variations, and partnering.





