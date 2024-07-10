The Fricks to Present New Immersive, Intimate Theatrical Experience TOMORROW PEOPLE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multimedia theatre collective, The Fricks will present Tomorrow People, from August 13 through August 18 2024 at the East Village Basement. Tomorrow People- A Theatrical Montage, will take the audience on a metaphysical ride through the insanity and elation of developing America’s most beloved theme park (you know the one). Tackling the intersections of technology and creativity, Tomorrow People presents the human complexities of exploring what the future may hold.

The Fricks take a uniquely collaborative approach in the creation of their performances. As a cohesive body, they create theatre that questions convention and incites meaningful introspection. Their upcoming production will feature Courtney Campbell, Emma Magnus, and Atticus Shaindlin as the “Tomorrow People”, along with Madison Iosia, and Imani Brissett.

The Fricks will transform the East Village Basement into the creative studio of the “Tomorrow People”. “The play is designed to transport our passengers (audience) and leave them feeling introspective and complete. We hope to remind them what wonder feels like…”, says the Collective.

This intimate experience, seats 30 audience members per performance. Tickets are available now at wearethefricks.com.



