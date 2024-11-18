The Flea & The Bureau to Co-Host Book Release Party for Jesús I. Valles' BATHHOUSE.PPTX

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Flea is partnering with The Bureau bookstore at the LGBT Community Center to host a book release party on Saturday, November 23rd celebrating the Yale Drama Press publication of BATHHOUSE.PPTX, written by Jesús I. Valles (they/them). BATHHOUSE.PPTX had its world-premiere run at The Flea this past spring directed by Chay Yew, which was extended due to popular demand.

Playwright Jesús I. Valles will sign copies of the script. Members of the original cast will read excerpts, and there will be light refreshments. The event is free and open to the public.

The Flea's Artistic Director, Niegel Smith says, “Jesús' engrossing and hilarious drama enraptured our audiences this spring and now its reach is extending even further. I'm so thrilled Jesús' vision and words are being enshrined and carried forth - for generations to come - in this impressive publication.”

BATHHOUSE.PPTX was selected as the 2023 recipient of the Yale Drama Prize judged by Jeremy O. Harris (he/him), and it was the first recipient of The Flea's production commission program, an open call program that provides a finishing commission and full production to an experimental new work by a Black, brown or queer artist.

In their review of the original production, Juan A. Ramirez writes, “Through language both precise, poignant and funny — there are loads of clever double entendres – Valles tastefully and rigorously examines the premium we place on physical purity, along the way evoking the real and emotional politics of gloryholes, fisting, and douching.”

Comments