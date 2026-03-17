The Drama League Fall Benefit to Honor Producer Tom Kirdahy
The event will include a rooftop dance party featuring live music, performances and more.
The Drama League's fall benefit, Drama at the Disco Vol. 3: A Drama League Benefit, will be held on Monday, October 19th at 6:00 PM at The Edison Rooftop.
This incredible evening is dedicated to uplifting and amplifying the New York theater community and includes the annual presentation of The Drama League’s coveted Arts Ally Award, bestowed upon an industry luminary who strengthens the foundation upon which the arts stand. The 2026 Arts Ally Award honoree is Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer Tom Kirdahy (Just in Time, Ragtime, Hadestown). The presentation will be accompanied by special tribute performances during a seated two-course dinner.
The celebration continues at 8:00 PM with a rooftop dance party featuring live music from Third Reprise. Broadway stars will take the stage throughout the night, joining the band for musical moments as you dance under the stars. Passed hors d’oeuvres and a decadent dessert bar will be served throughout the party to keep the celebration going strong.
The Drama League has been at the forefront of the American Theater community since 1916, providing life-long artistic resources for directors and a platform for dialogue with audiences. Each year, their annual events bookend the theater season – kicking off with the Benefit that provides attendees with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to see the finest talent on stage and then sealing the season with a grand celebration at The Drama League Awards.
The 2026 Drama League Board of Directors is led by Bonnie Comley (President), Gabriel Stelian-Shanks (Artistic Director), Bevin Ross (Executive Director), Kumiko Yoshii (Vice President), Sarah Hutton (Vice President), Mary Jain (Vice President), Darin Oduyoye (Vice President), Irene Gandy (Secretary), Trish Chambers (Treasurer), Elena Araoz, Sydney Beers, Estefanía Fadul, Una Jackman, Jennifer Johnson-Blalock, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Anne Kauffman, Jonathan Lonner, Gwynn MacDonald, Michelle Martello, Arthur Pober, Stan Ponte, and Frederic J. Siegel.
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