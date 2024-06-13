The Classical Theatre Of Harlem to Present PERSON PLACE THING With Randy Cohen And Ty Jones

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Classical Theatre of Harlem will present an evening of captivating dialogue and exploration with the esteemed personalities Randy Cohen and Ty Jones in Person Place Thing. This event is set to take place on Monday, June 24th 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Harlem School of the Arts located at 645 Saint Nicholas Avenue New York, NY.

"Person Place Thing" is an innovative platform where guests share stories about one person, one place, and one thing they find significant. Hosted by Cohen, the original writer of "The Ethicist" column for The New York Times Magazine, and Jones, the esteemed Artistic Director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem, this event promises an enlightening and thought-provoking experience. There will also be musical performances by Kaden Kennedy Jones, Roen Emersyn Jones, and Emery Mason Jones.

Event Details:

Event Name: CTH Presents Person Place Thing with Randy Cohen and Ty Jones

Date: Monday, June 24th

Timing: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Harlem School of the Arts, 645 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, New York 10030

Audiences will have the opportunity to delve into the rich narratives and perspectives of Cohen and Jones as they explore the significance of various individuals, locations, and objects in their lives and within the broader cultural landscape.

"We are delighted to present 'Person Place Thing' to our community," said Ty Jones, Producing Artistic Director of CTH. "This event offers a unique opportunity for attendees to gain fresh insights, discover new perspectives, and engage in meaningful conversations with two distinguished figures in the arts and culture sphere."

Whether you're a lover of storytelling, a seeker of inspiration, or simply curious about the human experience, "Person Place Thing" guarantees an unforgettable evening of reflection and connection.

Admission to the event is free and seats can be reserved at this link. This event will be recorded for broadcast on Northeast Public Radio, a 23-station regional network, and a dozen other public radio stations around the country.

CTH is dedicating their entire 25th Anniversary Season to longtime trustee Andre Braugher. The 2024-25 season will also continue to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance, and will open with a FREE Harlem Renaissance-themed Uptown Shakespeare in the Park production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream; and the world premiere of Memnon, by Will Power, directed by Carl Cofield at the Getty Villa in California in September.

For more information about "Person Place Thing" please visit here. For other upcoming events hosted by The Classical Theatre of Harlem, please visit here.

The 2024 CTH season will also include the following performances:

July 6 - 28, 2024: A Midsummer Night's Dream (free) at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Marcus Garvey Park, Harlem, CTH's upcoming production, William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, and invites audiences to immerse themselves in this enchanting classic, set against the backdrop of the Harlem Renaissance. Directed by Carl Cofield, this free outdoor production promises to captivate audiences of all ages. Comedian Russell Peters will portray Nick Bottom. Having sold-out arenas around the world, including MSG and Barclays Center, this performance will Mark Peters' stage and Shakespearean debut. The full cast announcement will be shared later this Spring. This production was made possible by the generous support of Wendell Pierce.

September 5th - September 28th, 2024: The Getty Villa and Classical Theatre of Harlem present the World Premiere of Memnon, written by Will Power, directed by Carl Cofield and choreographed by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, bringing the story of Ethiopia's powerful king to life as he answers the call to defend Troy. This Homeric episode, once a staple of the ancient Greek and Roman epic tradition, had been forgotten—until now. Tickets forMemnon will go on sale on July 1. The ticket link can be found here: https://www.getty.edu/visit/cal/events/ev_4197.html

