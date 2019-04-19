The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes THE FERRYMAN's Ralph Brown

This week we are beyond thrilled to be joined by The Ferryman on Broadway's incredible Ralph Brown!

We're pouring out Milagro Tequila and some gin and tonics as Ralph spills about his legendary character in "Star Wars" (Bryan had his action figure!), making his Broadway debut in The Ferryman, and how you can tell if a Shakespeare production is good or not.

Game Master Kimberly leads us all through "Historical Fiction: The Musical" and then a new game called "The Goldstar Price is Right" sponsored by our friends with the best tickets to shows and live events! Ralph also visits "Kevin's Corner," shares what brought him back to the theatre, chats about his love of accent work, and raves about his wife's gig as Hermoine in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. We have an amazing time with the brilliant Ralph Brown and can't say enough how much we love The Ferryman, so grab your headphones and wave at the baby as Ralph Brown gets Broadwaysted!

About Ralph : Ralph Brown is an English actor and writer currently making his Broadway debut in The Ferryman. He is known for playing Danny the drug dealer in Withnail and I, the security guard Aaron (a.k.a. "85") in Alien 3, DJ Bob Silver in The Boat That Rocked aka Pirate Radio, super-roadie Del Preston in Wayne's World 2, the pilot Ric Olié in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace and Henry Clinton in Turn: Washington's Spies. He won The Samuel Beckett Award for his first play Sanctuary written for Joint Stock Theatre Company in 1987, and the Raindance and Sapporo Film Festival awards for his first screenplay for the British film New Year's Day in 2001. Follow him @ralphwjbrown

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

