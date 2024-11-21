The Broadway Beat Announces Full Lineup For Third Annual 75th Annual Winter Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre satire site The Broadway Beat have announced the full lineup for the third annual 75th Annual Winter Gala, taking place at Caveat on Wednesday December 4 at 7:00pm.

Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet), Jes Tom (Less Lonely), Reese Havoc (social media creator for Oh, Mary!), Charlene Kaye (Tiger Daughter), Ian Lockwood (The Farewell Tour), and Chris Murphy (Vanity Fair) perform at the annual send-up of fancy theatre fundraising events, featuring songs, sketches, standup & more.

Zach Raffio, HaleyJane Rose and Edward Precht - the show's hosts and Broadway Beat editors - issued a shared statement, each taking one word at a time.

"This. is. an. incredible. evening. filled. with. so. much. boy. and laughter. wait. did. we. say. boy? we. meant. joy. ugh. we. like. can't. even. speak. lol. too. much. screen. time."

The event also features performances from Broadway Beat contributors Emily Claypoole, Ben Schrager, Devin Wallace and Reilly Wilmit, as well as their annual free raffle, signature cocktail (water), and red carpet (some construction paper they put on the floor).

Both in-person and livestream tickets are available at caveat.nyc

