Telly Leung and Storm Lever To Lead Live Audio Adaptation Of THE NUTCRACKER

The full cast has been set for Resounding's immersive audio production of The Fantastical Tale of The Nutcracker and The Mouse King performed live for four performances only December 17th-19th.

Broadway's Telly Leung (Aladdin) and Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) will take on the roles of The Nutcracker and Marie in a brand new version of the classic holiday favorite.

Gather round the hearth for a hilarious and thrilling world premiere adaptation of the original German fairy tale that inspired the world's favorite ballet. The once-familiar story will become surprisingly new as you immerse yourself in the dark fantasy world of ETA Hoffman's Nutcracker Prince, young Marie who loves him, her strange and mysterious Godfather Drosselmeier, and of the war between the Christmas toys and the evil seven-headed Mouse King bent on destroying them all. A sweeping, romantic, comic adventure for the whole family, this Nutcracker promises to become a new holiday staple for years to come.

The full cast includes the voice talents of David Carl (Mr. Robot, Blue Bloods), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You, Law & Order: SVU), and Robert Ian Mackenzie (The Good Shepherd, Grand Theft Auto IV). Plus, the return of Resounding favorites Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Resounding's Dracula, Legally Blonde), Siho Ellsmore (Resounding's Dracula, Neighbors), Chris Renfro (Resounding's Dracula, Reno 911!), and Stuart Williams (Resounding's Dracula, Resounding's Treasure Island, The Plot Against America).

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.resounding.live/the-nutcracker. Group tickets, student tickets, and a limited number of rush tickets are available for all four performances.

The Resounding team includes Steve Wargo (Creative Director), David Horowitz (Director of Technical Design), Blair Russell (Director of Operations), Jen Ash (Production & Broadcast Manager), Julia Osen Averill (Marketing Manager), and Holly Buczek, CSA (Casting Director).

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You