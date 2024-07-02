Teatro SEA to Celebrate Latiné Children's Music At Annual Arte Pa' Mi Gente Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Teatro SEA's annual festival of Latin American arts and culture, Arte Pa' Mi Gente/Arts for All, will return to the outdoors this August. The festival brings together a lineup of Latiné children's artists for a day of free family celebration. This year's festival theme is "Latiné Children's Music Day," highlighting the importance of Latiné music created by and for children.

"The arts are for everyone. From dance to theater to music, art empowers communities and connects us to our varied histories and traditions. We are excited to present children's musicians as well as very talented youth. This year, we have adapted our plans due to the renovations at the Clemente by reducing the three-to-five-day festival to a one-day event and moving it to Suffolk Street. Nevertheless, we are committed to our mission to serve our community by making the arts accessible for all" said Dr. Manuel Morán, founder, CEO and artistic director of Teatro SEA.

The event is free to the public and will include a series of outdoor performances designed for families and folk of all ages. Featured guests include Musiquita with Blanca Cecilia González and Jesse Elder, The Mariachi Academy of New York, El Trotamundos direct from Puerto Rico, The Bilingual Birdies, and Latin Grammy Nominee Flor Bromley.

And for the first time ever, Teatro SEA will have a live performance of its original children's band, El Avión-The Aripane. Arte Pa' Mi Gente is an annual event that fulfills Teatro SEA's

mission to make art accessible to underserved audiences. This event offers an open-air family friendly environment, with all outdoor performances free for the public.

Arte Pa' Mi Gente Festival Information:

August 10th, 2024

1:00 PM-5:00 PM

FREE Admission

Location: Suffolk Street Between Rivington and Delancey, In front of the Clemente Center

