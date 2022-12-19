TRUTH'S A DOG MUST TO KENNEL To Run At SoHo Playhouse December 28 - January 7

Following an Award winning engagement at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival (Scotsman Fringe First Award Winner, 2022), Truth's a Dog Must to Kennel, written and performed by Tim Crouch, will play SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street) as part of the Fringe Encore Series.

Directed by Karl Janes and Andy Smith, Truth's a Dog Must to Kennel will play nine performances only: December 28, 30, January 2, 4, 5, and 8 at 7PM, December 29 at 9pm, and January 5 and 7 at 8:30pm. Tickets range from $40.75 - $50.75 (including fees) are available online from SoHoPlayhouse.com or at the Box Office Tuesday - Sunday after 4PM. Discounts are available for groups, students, and seniors. Darren Lee Cole is the Artistic Director of SoHo Playhouse.

Truth's a Dog Must to Kennel opened at the Lyceum Theatre Studio, Edinburgh, during Fringe 2022 and uses King Lear as a point of departure to explore the aftermath of the last three years: the loss of life, the wrecking of families, the abuse of power, the digital encroachment of live theatre and the decimation of our industry.

The Fool leaves Shakespeare's King Lear before the blinding. Before the killing starts. In this new solo play, Tim Crouch draws on ideas of virtual reality to send him back to the future of the play he left. Back to a world laid waste by division and trauma; a world where the revolution will take place on a screen. Truth's a Dog Must to Kennel switches between stand-up and an audacious act of collective imagining. It's a celebration of live performance and a skewering of the state we're in now.

Of The Edinburgh Fringe production, The Scotman cheered, "It is, of course, Tim Crouch's fate to deliver live performances so full of precision and connection, narrative energy and a profound sense of tragedy, that they often do more to demonstrate the power of theatre than to answer his existential questions about it. Crouch is a master storyteller for our times," and All Edinburgh Theatre applauded, "Five Stars! Exit - Mind Blown. An exquisite creation."

Truth's a Dog Must to Kennel features music and sound design by Pippa Murphy, Lighting Design by Laura Hawkins, and creative associates Brian Ferguson and Adura Onashile.

For tickets and information, please visit: https://fringeencoreseries.com/2022-encore-series.

Truth's a Dog Must to Kennel is the latest play by internationally renowned UK playwright and theatre maker, Tim Crouch. Tim's work has been seen regularly in NYC - from his monologue My Arm at The Public Theater, to his Obie-award winning An Oak Tree at Barrow Street (where guest performers included Frances McDormand, F Murray Abraham and Laurie Anderson), to ENGLAND at the Chelsea Arts Museum, to I, Malvolio at the New Victory Theater, and I, Peaseblossom at Park Avenue Armory where his production of King Lear for the Royal Shakespeare Company was filmed.

Now in its 15th season, THE INTERNATIONAL FRINGE ENCORE Series will once again convene to bring the "Best of the Fests" home to New York City from November 25th, 2022 through January 8th, 2023. This year's selection committee traveled to many fringes, including The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, Brighton Fringe, Cincinnati Fringe Festival, Hollywood Fringe Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and Milano Fringe Festival to select this year's winners for the coveted Off-Broadway runs at SoHo Playhouse. The International Fringe Encore Series is curated by SoHo Playhouse Artistic Director, Darren Lee Cole, Britt LaField (SoHo Playhouse), Scott Morfee (Barrow Street Theatre), Kristina Olson (Barrow Street Theatre), and Matthew Quinn (Theatre Asylum).

SOHO PLAYHOUSE (Darren Lee Cole, Artistic Director) has been one of Off Broadway's primary venues for new plays for the past 80 years. Formerly "Vandam Playhouse" the theatre has been home to countless dreams and movements. Many actors, directors, choreographers, production designers, theatre managers, technicians, and producers all received their start at SoHo Playhouse. Writers: Sam Shepard, Edward Albee, Tracy Letts, Charles Buch, LeRoi Jones and Lanford Wilson. Award winning shows have included: The Boys in the Band, Killer Joe, The Divine Sister, Mindgame, Krapp, 39, Piaf, Room Service, Jamaica Farewell, Belly of a Drunken Piano, Bukowski From Beyond, The Emperor Jones, Triassic Parq, Rap Guide To Climate Chaos, The Other Josh Cohen, Bill W and Dr Bob, Bright Colors And Bold Patterns, Josephine: A Burlesque Cabaret Dream Play and recently Hannah Gadsby's Nanette, Daniel Sloss X, and Phoebe Waller Bridge in Fleabag. The Playhouse has also proudly served as home to the International Fringe Encore Series since 2005. Mr. Cole has served as Artistic Director since 2004.

