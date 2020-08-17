THEATRE FOR ONE: HERE WE ARE Announces Complete Casting and Free Tickets Available Now

Free ticket registration for this Thursday's first performance is now open.

Casting has been announced for Theatre for One: Here We Are, the first ever virtual experience from the globally acclaimed Theatre For One which brings together one actor and one audience member for a one-of-a-kind intimate theatrical experience. The Here We Are residency is commissioned by Arts Brookfield with additional support from Thomas M. Neff.

In addition, free ticket registration for this Thursday's first performance is now open to the public through Brookfield Place's #BFPLatHome initiative at www.bfplny.com/theatre. The free tickets for each performance will be made available the Monday prior to the performance starting at 10 AM ET at www.bfplny.com/theatre. Audience members will be able to sign up for specific time slots during the performance window and will be randomly assigned which microplay they see the evening of the performance.

Performances of Theatre For One: Here We Are will take place every Thursday from 6 - 7:30 PM ET from August 20 through September 24.

The eight world-premiere microplays that are part of Theatre for One: Here We Are are all written, directed, and designed by black, indigenous, and women of color and performed by BIPOC artists.

Below is complete casting for each of these new works:

· Patrice Bell will appear in Stacey Rose's new work Thank You For Coming. Take Care. directed by Candis C. Jones.

· Obie Award and Audelco Award winner Eisa Davis will reunite with playwright Lynn Nottage for the microplay What Are The Things I Need To Remember under the direction of Tiffany Nichole Greene. Davis and Nottage previously collaborated on the acclaimed musical The Secret Life of Bees.

· Zuleyma Guevara will star in Carmelita Tropicana's new drama Pandemic Fight, directed by Rebecca Martinez.

· Obie and Audelco Award winner Russell G. Jones will perform in Nikkole Salter's play Here We Are under the direction of Tamilla Woodard.

· Mahira Kakkar will appear in Jaclyn Backhaus' world premiere Thank You Letter, directed by Candis C. Jones.

· Shyla Lefner will perform DeLanna Studi's Before America Was America with direction by Tamilla Woodard.

· Obie Award and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Nikkole Salter, who's new microplay is also part of the Here We Are residency, will appear in Lydia R. Diamond's new work whiterly negotiations, directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene.

· Golden Globe Award winner Regina Taylor will star in her own work Vote! (the black album) under the direction of Taylor Reynolds.

Theatre for One has answered the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic with a new performance venue in which the computer is the proscenium and the screen is the fourth wall artists and audiences are reaching through. Theatre for One: Here We Are is rooted in the belief that intimacy and human connection is possible at any moment, at any time, and with any person.

A laugh shared with a stranger, a world created by imagination, a soul nourished through storytelling: these are things only theater can accomplish. In eight world-premiere microplays, Theatre for One: Here We Are virtually brings together one actor and one audience member for a shared experience that connects us, anchors us, and boldly proclaims, "Here we are."

While Theatre for One: Here We Are is inspired by the pandemic; the 100th Anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment; and the Black Lives Matter, We See You WAT, and other movements fighting racism, the Here We Are writers have contributed works that span a spectrum of ideas and points of view. Theatre For One celebrates the vibrant chorus of voices creating deeply personal and passionately universal works that resonate in this shared moment.

The creative team for the production includes: Christine Jones (creator and artistic director), Jenny Koons (co-artistic director for Here We Are), OpenEndedGroup's Marc Downie and Paul Kaiser (platform programing and design), Hahnji Jang (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Bryan Hunt (production supervision), and Cherie B. Tay (stage management). Theatre for One is produced by Octopus Theatricals (Mara Isaacs, Executive/Creative Producer).

