THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Teams Up With City Harvest For Holiday Charity Event

Jonathan Rockefeller, creator and director of the internationally acclaimed The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, has announced a special collaboration with City Harvest, New York City's largest food rescue organization.

On Friday, December 6, 2024, the beloved caterpillar made a special appearance to collect and donate canned goods alongside students from Buckle My Shoe Learning Center in Tribeca, helping to teach the importance of giving back during the holiday season.

The pickup is part of the partnership between City Harvest and the New York Daily News for the Annual Daily News Food Drive, the city's largest annual food drive. This year's drive will run through January 17, 2025, to collect 700,000 pounds of food for City Harvest trucks to deliver to New Yorkers in need.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is currently performing a special holiday engagement featuring Dream Snow at The Duke on 42nd Street, located at NEW 42 Studios, running through January 5, 2025. In this heartwarming holiday production, 75 enchanting puppets bring to life four of Eric Carle's beloved stories, including The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Dream Snow. Hailed as “bedazzling” by The New York Times and awarded five stars by Time Out, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show is a must-see experience for families, with performances ideal for children aged six months and up.

The show runs at The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios (229 West 42nd Street).

About City Harvest

City Harvest is New York's first and largest food rescue organization, collecting high-quality, nutritious food that would otherwise go to waste to help provide free food for millions of New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity. Since our founding in 1982, we have rescued more than one billion pounds of fresh, nutritious food and delivered it—free of charge—to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens, community partners, and our own Mobile Markets across the five boroughs. This year, we will rescue and distribute more than 81 million pounds of nutritious food to our neighbors in need. By redirecting that food to families, we will also prevent the equivalent of more than 20 million kilograms of CO2 from entering the atmosphere. Named one of America's Top 100 Charities by Forbes, City Harvest also works alongside our community partners to build their capacity, expand nutrition education, and advocate for systems change through effective public policy. For more than 40 years, City Harvest has been there to feed our city—one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time. To learn more, please visit cityharvest.org.

