THE ULTIMATE MANIC PIXIE DREAM GIRL SPEED-DATING COMPETITION is Coming to SoHo Playhouse

The Ultimate Manic Pixie Dream Girl Speed-Dating Competition, a new play written by/starring Miranda Renée and Maya Shoham, debuts Off-Broadway this month at SoHo Playhouse. The satirical one-act was selected to perform by The Lighthouse Series, a competition created to showcase the best new talent and writers across the New York City area.

The play follows two whimsically quirky & mysterious girls, Felicity Meadows (Renée) and Remy Rivers (Shoham), who have been magically teleported into a stale white waiting room. Where are they? Why are they here? Their questions are soon answered as they are thrown into a life-changing competition, created by the one they least expected.



"...I need a Manic Pixie Dream Girl."

"A what?"

Manic Pixie Dream Girl

noun

(especially in film) a type of female character depicted

as vivacious, mysterious, and appealingly quirky, whose

main purpose is to teach broodingly soulful young men

to embrace life and its infinite mysteries.



The two creators, Miranda and Maya, met during their training at the Atlantic Acting School and quickly became friends.

Miranda Renée is an American/British actress, writer, and director based in New York City, who is dedicated to creating raw, honest, fearless work. She studied classical acting at LAMDA and recently graduated from Atlantic Theater Company's Professional Conservatory. Recent NY credits include; Ismene in Antigone, Jade in Earth to Venus (premiere), and Raya in the short film Steal the Bacon, premiering next month.

Maya Shoham is an Israeli/Australian actress, writer and producer with the sole purpose of making art to connect to other people. Her recent credits include starring in the play “Best Friends” at the Rattlestick Theater, and starring in the film “Midnight Cannoli” she also co-wrote and co-produced.

They process of writing the play began after the two connected over being compared to different Manic Pixie Dream Girl stereotypes for years. What started as simply a way to bond over a funny shared experience soon turned into a meaningful, topical story that they feel will resonate with many people.

Written/Produced by Miranda Renée and Maya Shoham

Directed by Miranda Renée

Sound/Music Design by Charlie Lockwood

Featuring:

Raphael M. Berglas

Miranda Renée

Maya Shoham

April 27th at 7pm, April 28th at 9pm, & April 29th at 7pm

Tickets: Click Here