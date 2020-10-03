THE THEATRE WILL SURVIVE Benefit For The Actors Fund is Now Available On Demand

For a small donation, you can watch the entire video program with 29 of Broadway's greatest voices.

For anyone who missed the August 31st Zoom debut of the video, "The Theatre Will Survive" (Lyrics: Michael Colby/Music & Orchestrations: Ned Paul Ginsburg) you can now enjoy it on Vimeo, along with a talk back with many of the stars who contributed their talents to the video, all of which benefits The Actors Fund.

For a small donation, you can watch the entire video program with 29 of Broadway's greatest voices (who self-taped at home) and special guest appearances by Ben Vereen and Len Cariou.

Don't miss Christine Andreas, Sarah Uriarte Berry, Christina Bianco, Chuck Cooper, Robert Cuccioli, Marc delaCruz, George Dvorsky, Anita Gillette, Jason Graae, Ann Harada, Leah Hocking, Richard Jay-Alexander, Judy Kaye, Jeff Keller, Eddie Korbich, Michael McCormick, N'Kenge, Barry Pearl, Gabriella Pizzolo, Stephanie Pope, Faith Prince, Courtney Reed, T. Oliver Reid, Steve Rosen, Jennifer Sanchez, Analise Scarpaci, Tony Sheldon, Ryan Silverman, and Paulo Szot.

The evening was poignant, very funny and illuminating! Many great stories were told. See it all HERE for a $20 donation to The Actors Fund.

Michael Yeshion is the videographer and editor who made theatrical and film-making magic, designing and assembling the piece along with Ginsburg and Colby.

The live event was hosted by Sandi Durell, founder of TheaterPizzazz.com and was broadcast by Bernie Furshpan on MetropolitanZoom.com.

