THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES Extends Through July 21

Atlantic Theater Company announces a one week extension of the world premiere production of The Secret Life of Bees. The critically acclaimed production, which opened on Thursday, June 13th, will now play through Sunday, July 21st, 2019 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

The Secret Life of Bees, which began performances on Sunday, May 12th has a book by Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage, music by Tony and Grammy Award winner Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Drama Desk winner Susan Birkenhead, choreography by Chris Walker, is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, and is based on the best-selling novel by Sue Monk Kidd.

The Secret Life of Bees features Romelda Teron Benjamin (Bare: A Pop Opera), Joe Cassidy (Waitress), Vita E. Cleveland (Off-Broadway debut), Obie Award winner Eisa Davis (Passing Strange, NBC's "Rise"), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano(Sweeney Todd, Amélie, A New Musical), Brett Gray (Netflix's "On My Block"), Jai'Len Christine Li Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants - The Musical), Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Summer), Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress), Tony Award nominee Saycon Sengbloh(Eclipsed, In the Blood), Nathaniel Stampley (Superhero), and Elizabeth Teeter (The Crucible).

South Carolina, 1964. Lily Owens, a restless white teenager, struggles with her merciless father and the haunting memory of her mother's death. When Rosaleen, her black caregiver, is beaten and jailed for asserting her right to vote, Lily's rebellious spirit is ignited. She and Rosaleen escape on an adventure where they are taken in by a trio of black beekeeping sisters. While Lily tries to unlock the secrets of her past, she and Rosaleenfind solace in the mesmerizing world of bees and spirituality in this extraordinary tale of awakening, fellowship and healing.

The Secret Life of Bees features scenic design by Mimi Lien, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, puppets by AchesonWalsh Studios, musical direction by Jason Hart, music contraction by Antoine Silverman, orchestrations by Duncan Sheik and John Clancy, incidental music arrangements by Duncan Sheik, vocal arrangements by Jason Hart, hair, makeup & special effects by Cookie Jordan, fight direction by UnkleDave's Fight House, dialects by Dawn-Elin Fraser, and casting by Telsey + Company, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The Secret Life of Bees is the recipient of a Laurents/Hatcher Theater Development Grant. It is also supported, in part, by the National Endowment for the Arts as well as the Frank Young Fund for New Musicals, a program of National Alliance for Musical Theatre, with funding from The Hollywood Pantages, a Nederlander Organization - www.namt.org.

