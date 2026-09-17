THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Spooktacular to Open at Town Hall

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The Rocky Horror Picture Show is coming back to New York with original cast members Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell and Patricia Quinn for a Spooktacular at Town Hall on Mischief Night, Friday, October 30 at 8:00PM. Audiences at this Mischief Night performance will have an opportunity to meet stars from the movie; participate in a costume contest; and interact with a live performance.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter; Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as Brad and Janet; Meatloaf as ex-delivery boy Eddie who dates a groupie, Columbia played by Nell Campbell; and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, servant to Riff Raff, played by the film's creator Richard O'Brien. The film has become the longest-running theatrical release in the world.

Says Barry Bostwick: “Rocky has changed lives, not just ours, and had a profound effect on how we accept our differences in this world. We were fitted for our corsets and high heels and enthusiastically started singing songs that have endured for all these years. And “dammit Janet”! I have made nerds cool.”

Says Patricia Quinn: “50 years ago I auditioned for the Rocky Horror show at the 60 seat Royal Court Theatre Upstairs in London. I asked my agent, “what's it about?” He replied “something to do with a circus.” He wasn't wrong. I've been in this circus ever since! 'Cirque Du Rocky Horror' I'm lucky! We're all lucky!! Don't dream it be it.”

Says Nell Campbell: “I never would have thought all these years later we'd be touring our little ole film. I'm so thrilled to get back on the road and to meet several generations of fans. Looking forward to a lot of fun just like it always was!”

Tickets are $59, $79, and $99 (plus applicable fees). There will also be a limited number of VIP tickets available that include a meet and greet and photo op with the cast members. Tickets will be available at www.ticketmaster.com starting Friday, June 26 at 10 am.

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