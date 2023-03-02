Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE RIDE Will Ride Again This Spring

THE RIDE, New York's unique travelling theater, closed  on October 16 after 12 years and 30,414 performances.

Mar. 02, 2023  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, THE RIDE, New York's unique travelling theater, closed on October 16 after 12 years and 30,414 performances. But now, THE RIDE will return under new management this spring!

According to W42ST, former CEO and co-creator of THE RIDE, Richard Humphrey is no longer involved with the operation. However, Kelly O'Connell will continue as General Manager under the new owners.

The exact reopening date has yet to be announced, but stay tuned to experiencetheride.com for future announcements.

About THE RIDE

Explore a whole new side of NYC with THE RIDE. Our custom-designed, multimillion-dollar bus is perfect for people-watching, but the entertainment doesn't stop there.

The streets come alive during this uproarious one-of-a-kind theatrical adventure, and you have the best seat in the house. Take a bite out of The Big Apple with our two hilarious hosts and enjoy surprise performances during this unique 75-minute show.

When the streets are the stage, anything is possible. Sit back and enjoy THE RIDE as this entertainment spectacle unfolds right before your very eyes.



