THE OTHER MOZART To Return Off-Broadway For A Limited Engagement

THE OTHER MOZART will return Off-Broadway for a limited engagement January 10-13 at TADA! Theater. Sylvia Milo's award-winning play tells the true, forgotten story of Nannerl Mozart, the genius sister of Amadeus.

THE OTHER MOZART is an award-winning, Drama Desk nominated play telling the true, forgotten story of Nannerl Mozart, the sister of Amadeus - a prodigy, keyboard virtuoso and composer - who performed throughout Europe with her brother to equal acclaim, but her work and her story faded away, lost to history.

Recently featured on PBS, THE OTHER MOZART returns to NYC for a limited run of 4 shows, having had over 350 performances to date, in 30 US States and 9 countries, critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run at HERE Arts, in London at St. James Theatre, in Munich at the Pasinger Fabrik, in Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Cultural Center and in China at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center.

