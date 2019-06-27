THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO (Nozze di Figaro) by Mozart is coming to Off-Broadway this July.

Following his world premiere adaptation of Don Giovanni in 2018, David Serero returns with the Marriage of Figaro in a new adaptation in which he stars as Figaro's title role. The musical numbers will be performed in Italian while the recitative will be done as dialogues in English, enabling Mr Serero to create his funny theatrical moments and to allow the audience to follow the story. This opera is an audience's favorite, known of its festive elements, written by Mozart and Lorenzo Da Ponte.

The Cast includes: David Serero (Figaro), Hannah Madeleine Goodman (Susanna), Charles Gray (Count), Jennifer Zamorano (Countess), and Allegra Durante (Cherubino).

David Serero is widely known for his signature of theatrical adaptations (which he adapts, directs and produces) introducing classics to a broader audience with unique adaptations, by adding what he calls his "touch of champagne". His recent adaptations are "Cyrano de Bergerac" featuring Jazz standards, "Othello" in a Moroccan style, "The Merchant of Venice" in a Sephardi style, and many more. David has also brought operas in a more accessible format (Don Giovanni, Nabucco, Nozze di Figaro) with unique adaptations, as well as bringing back to life important works of literature such as the Jew of Malta, The Yiddish King Lear, and Napoleon by Stanley Kubrick. His recent Off-Broadway production of "Romeo and Juliet" in a Jewish adaptation, featuring one Sephardic family against one Ashkenazi family, has received critical acclaim.

Five performances: July 9th (3pm), July 11th (8pm - Premiere followed by After Party), July 15th (8pm), July 18th (8pm), and July 21st (6pm - Closing night followed by After Party).

Tickets are $26 and $36 (VIP tickets including gold seating and access to the after party on opening or closing night) and can be purchased on ASFfigaro.bpt.me or 1.800.838.3006.

Hosted by the American Sephardi Federation, the performances will take place at the Center for Jewish History (15 West 16th Street, New York NY 10011).

David Serero - Figaro / Director / Adaptor

Actor and baritone, David Serero, has received international recognition and critical acclaim from all over the world. At 38 years old, he has already performed more than 2,000 concerts and performances throughout the world, played in over 100 films and recorded 20 albums. He entered the prestigious WHO'S WHO AMERICA for demonstrating outstanding achievements in the entertainment world and for the betterment of contemporary society. In 2019, he received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award, the Morocco Day Distinguished Achievement Award, and the Trophy of the Culture of Morocco. David Serero is a member of the RECORDING ACADEMY and of the TELEVISION ACADEMY and a voting member both of the GRAMMYs and EMMYs.

He has given concerts in Paris at the PARIS OPERA GARNIER, OLYMPIA, EIFFEL TOWER; in New York at the LINCOLN CENTER, Carnegie Hall, TIMES SQUARE; in London at the ROYAL COLLEGE OF MUSIC, WEMBLEY STADIUM; and in Moscow at the TCHAIKOVSKY HALL; in Amsterdam at the CONCERTGEBOUW, the BUDAPEST OPERA conducted by Placido Domingo and more. He made his sold out WEST END debuts at the Dominion Theatre. He has sung more than 30 lead roles in Opera, Operetta and Musical Theater. In 2012, David Serero performed Don Quixote from MAN OF LA MANCHA in Paris and the title role from the revival of Duke Ellington's only musical: BEGGAR'S HOLIDAY and also starred in the cast album recording. In 2013, David performed with Jermaine Jackson in YOU ARE NOT ALONE, a musical written, directed and produced by David Serero. He has also produced and arranged I WISH YOU LOVE an album of Jazz standards for Jermaine Jackson. In December 2013, David shared the cover of Theatre & Performances with Barbra Streisand in London, and made his BROADWAY solo debut at the Snapple Theatre in New York. In 2015 and 2016, he played Off Broadway the lead roles of SHYLOCK (MERCHANT OF VENICE), and OTHELLO's title role with both critical acclaim. In 2015, he performed two open air concerts on TIMES SQUARE (New York) for BEST OF FRANCE with the presence of the French President Mr Francois Hollande. He also played NABUCCO (Nabucco) in New York; and the title roles of DON GIOVANNI and RIGOLETTO at the Carnegie Hall. In his extensive discography, he has recorded Cast Album Recording of iconic roles such as Shakespeare's RICHARD III and World Premiere adaptations.

During the 2017/2018 season in New York, David Serero starred as CYRANO DE BERGERAC (Rostand), DON GIOVANNI (Mozart), BARABAS (Marlowe's Jew of Malta), KING AHASUERUS (from musical Queen Esther's Dilemma), KING LEAR (Jacob Gordin's The YIDDISH KING LEAR), NAPOLEON's title role from NAPOLEON by Stanley Kubrick. For the 2018/19 season in New York, David stars as NABUCCO's title role, ROMEO (Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet in a Jewish adaptation), FIGARO (Mozart's Marriage of Figaro) and Otto Frank (Anne Frank, The Musical).

In American Television, he has appeared in: The Hunt with John Walsh (CNN), Mysteries at the Museum (Travel Channel), Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall (NBC), Six Degrees of Murder (Discovery Channel), Checked Out, On The Case with Paula Zhan (Discovery ID), Rabid Beast (Animal Planet TV), Suddenly Rich (TLC TV), Whistleblowers (Spike TV), Blood Feuds - Gangs of New York (Discovery Channel), We Speak NYC, Crimes of Fashion (Discovery ID). More info on: www.davidserero.com

Hannah Madeleine Goodman - Susanna

Soprano Hannah Madeleine Goodman is an emerging artist on the operatic stage. After making her first soloist appearance in recital for Los Angeles Opera in 2018, Ms. Goodman made her New York City debut as Constance in The Sorcerer and Emmie in Albert Herring with Utopia Opera earlier this year. In 2017, Ms. Goodman made her Los Angeles Opera Chorus debut in Amadeus Live; sang in Opera Buffs' Carmen starring Rod Gilfry, Charles Castronovo, and Kelley O'Connor; and was a Resident Artist at Opera Saratoga. She made her role debut as Susanna in Le Nozze di Figaro at Hawaii Performing Arts Festival in 2016. Ms. Goodman is also commended for her earnest storytelling in musical theater. Favorite credits include: Fannie in Bundled Together, 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival (world premiere); Ensemble in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, La Mirada Theatre; and Madrigal Singer, Glee. She is an alumni of LA's Next Great Stage Star, where BroadwayWorld praised her performance as "beautiful" and "[one] of the highlights." Upcoming engagements: Soprano Soloist for Dvorak's Te Deum and Mass in D with Music on The Hill; Elizabeth Gurley Flynn in Garden State Opera's world premiere of The Silk City; and a Young Artist at the 2019 iSING! International Young Artists Festival in Suzhou, China.

Charles Gray - Count Almaviva

Originally from Southern California, baritone Charles Gray made his debut as Plagio with Amore Opera in 2011 in the American Premiere of Mercadante's I Due Figaro. Other roles with Amore Opera include Masetto in Don Giovanni in 2015, Wagner in Faust, and Morales in 2017's Carmen. He has appeared with Vocal Productions NYC as Leporello in Don Giovanni at the Sheen Center and Don Bartolo in Il Barbiere di Siviglia at the Nagelberg Theatre at Baruch University. Last summer Charles performed the role of Leporello alongside David Serero as Don Giovanni at the Center for Jewish History. He most recently performed the role of Schaunard in La Bohème and Tom in Un Ballo in Maschera with Amore Opera this past season. Charles Gray lives in Brooklyn.

JENNIFER ZAMORANO - Countess

Her most recent role was that of La Contessa from Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro with the Miami Music Festival where she displayed her "sustained legato phrases with bell-like top notes". Cuban-American soprano, Jennifer Zamorano, has performed most recently with companies such as the Florida Grand Opera, Miami Music Festival, Des Moines Metro Opera, Opera New Jersey, Vero Beach Opera, Gold Coast Opera, Amici del'Arte, Pro Arte Grateli, The Opera Collective, Florida Chamber Orchestra, Orchesra Miami, Hispanic Lyric Theatre and the Miami Lyric Opera. She received her Master's Degree in Vocal Performance from the University of Miami and her Bachelor's Degree in Vocal Performance from Florida International University.

ALLEGRA DURANTE - Cherubino

Allegra Durante, a soprano and lifelong New Yorker, has trained with esteemed music, acting, and dance programs in NYC and performed extensively in the Tri-State Area as well as abroad in Germany and Italy. Previous roles include: Oscar (Un Ballo in Maschera), Echo (Echo et Narcisse), Olympia (Les Contes d'Hoffmann), Morgana (Alcina), Gretel (Hansel und Gretel), Amore (Orfeo ed Euridice), Papagena (Die Zauberflöte), Casilda (The Gondoliers), and Josephine (HMS Pinafore). While opera is her favorite of the performing arts, she's been fortunate enough to also find ongoing work in TV, film, and immersive theatre. Figaro is one of her favorite operas, and she's delighted to have this opportunity to explore Mozart and Da Ponte's beautiful and clever work!





