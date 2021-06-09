THE LAST BOY IN THE SECOND REPUBLIC OF SHKID to Open Off-Broadway July 10th

The Last Boy in the Second Republic of SHKID, will open at Off-Broadway's Theatre at St. Clements this July 10th, 2021, with a planned transfer to Broadway.

This new play with music is inspired by the incredible story of the boys of Terezín Concentration Camp's Dorm Number One, who created the longest-running underground publication of the Holocaust. At the end of the war, only 15 year-old Sidney Tassuig and Vedem magazine remained in the room. By burying the manuscript, Taussig, who is now 91 years-old, rescued from the clutches of the Nazis, over 800 pages of poems, prose and comedic sketches. Though almost none of the young authors survived, thanks to Sidney Taussig, their words live on.

The production team includes scenic designer Romello Huis, lighting designer Ethan Saiewitz and costume designer Matthew Lott, along with Intuitive Production Management, LDK Productions and Company Manager Carli Visconti. The National Museum of American Jewish History is a benefiting partner. A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated in memory of founding Board Chair Ronald Rubin.

Cast includes Dennis Blair, Micah Meyers, Lucian Zanes, Catherine Stinger, Luca Tuana, Christopher Simcox, Jackson Greenspan, Dean Trevisani, Miles Wiedmann, Finn O'Hara, Jaxon Baboulis and Ethan Mathias.

"We've all missed live theatre and history almost missed them," says director Steve Fisher. "Come back to remember, because the boys are waiting to both break and mend your heart," promises Fisher. "You'll find yourself immersed in a world created entirely by young people. Through their tenacity, you'll witness liberation right before your eyes. You will shed a few tears, but you will laugh too, and most of all, you will hope."

For tickets, visit the last boy.info.