Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE HEART to Extend at Roundabout Theatre Company
Performances will run through Sunday, December 13, 2026.
Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting a one-week extension of the New York premiere of The Heart through Sunday, December 13, 2026, at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.
This limited engagement of THE HEART began previews on Thursday, October 8, 2026, and opened last night, Thursday, October 29, 2026. Read reviews for the production!
The Heart with book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, music, lyrics and arrangements by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath, music supervision by Ian Eisendrath, choreography by Mandy Moore, and direction by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashley based on Maylis de Kerangal's novel Réparer les vivants, features Outer Critics Circle Award-nominee Heidi Blickenstaff as “Claire,” Lincoln Clauss as “Thomas Driscoll,” Nick T. Daly as “Simon Lamar,” Drew Gehling as “Dr. Breva,” Bre Jackson as “Cordelia Owl,” Tony Award-winner Joaquina Kalukango as “Marianne Lamar,” Max McKenna as “Juliette Brooks,” Wren Rivera as “Marthe,” and Jason Tam as “Sean Lamar.” Daniel Brackett, Gareth Keegan, Q. Smith and Emily Somé round out the cast as the understudies.
A young surfer's life is cut short. A stranger suddenly has a second chance. And the life-force of one beating heart drives two families and a medical team through 24 hours that couldn't matter more.
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