THE HEART to Extend at Roundabout Theatre Company

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Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting a one-week extension of the New York premiere of The Heart through Sunday, December 13, 2026, at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

This limited engagement of THE HEART began previews on Thursday, October 8, 2026, and opened last night, Thursday, October 29, 2026. Read reviews for the production!

The Heart with book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, music, lyrics and arrangements by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath, music supervision by Ian Eisendrath, choreography by Mandy Moore, and direction by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashley based on Maylis de Kerangal's novel Réparer les vivants, features Outer Critics Circle Award-nominee Heidi Blickenstaff as “Claire,” Lincoln Clauss as “Thomas Driscoll,” Nick T. Daly as “Simon Lamar,” Drew Gehling as “Dr. Breva,” Bre Jackson as “Cordelia Owl,” Tony Award-winner Joaquina Kalukango as “Marianne Lamar,” Max McKenna as “Juliette Brooks,” Wren Rivera as “Marthe,” and Jason Tam as “Sean Lamar.” Daniel Brackett, Gareth Keegan, Q. Smith and Emily Somé round out the cast as the understudies.

A young surfer's life is cut short. A stranger suddenly has a second chance. And the life-force of one beating heart drives two families and a medical team through 24 hours that couldn't matter more.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 09 Hrs 28 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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