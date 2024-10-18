News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THAT PARENTING MUSICAL Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances Off-Broadway

The hilarious new musical will play its final Off-Broadway performance on November 3 at Theatre Row, Theatre 3.

By: Oct. 18, 2024
THAT PARENTING MUSICAL Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances Off-Broadway Image
New York audiences have two more weeks to call the babysitter, grab a drink, and treat yourself to a night out at That Parenting Musical. The hilarious new musical will play its final Off-Broadway performance on November 3 at Theatre Row, Theatre 3.
 
After its final performance on November 3, That Parenting Musical will have played a total of 60 performances and 5 previews.

Dive into the hilarious, chaotic world of a new Mom and Dad with That Parenting Musical. Laugh along as two sleep-deprived parents navigate their new reality, juggling a danger-prone toddler, an overlooked younger sibling, and the ever-present "official mom uniform"—yoga pants. This new musical explores the joys, challenges, and absurdities of parenthood, and so much more. Written by real-life Mom and Dad team, Graham and Kristina Fuller, and directed and choreographed by Jen Wineman (Dog Man The Musical, FIVE: The Parody Musical), the show features an original score with songs like The Most Dangerous Thing in the Room, Toddler Travel Travesty, and Second Child Blues that will make you say, “That’s so us.”
﻿

The cast of That Parenting Musical features Natalie Bourgeois (A Chorus Line at New York City Center Encores!, Pretty Woman the Musical 1st National Tour), Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster!), Vidushi Goyal (In The Trenches at Mizel Arts and Culture Center), McKenna OGrodnik (Weekend Comedy at Hunterdon Hills Playhouse), Brian Owen (Dog Man: The Musical, Off-Broadway) and Dwayne Washington (¡Figaro!).  Mia Gentile (Kinky Boots) and Branden R. Mangan (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, National Tour) are the company understudies.

The New York premiere of That Parenting Musical is presented by Ember Productions.
 

Photo credit: Maria Baranova




