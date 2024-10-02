TERMS OF SERVICE Comes to Theatre Row Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PQA #49526 appears to be an average man doing his job when we meet him onstage at Theatre Row in New York City. He is conducting a routine inspection of the audience who is at the theatre to see a one-man show, or at least so they thought. As PQA #49526 begins to reveal more details about his job and life, he soon discovers that embeddation, first established in Realm 22, isn't all what it seems and that the revolutionary technology within might be destroying society, and himself.

Terms of Service, the latest solo play written by actor/writer Patrick McAndrew, is a sci-fi, retro-futuristic exploration into where we may be heading as a society. It explores the consequences we face when we fully embrace technology into our lives, and into our minds, without question, and how technological overlords have the power to threaten the very essence of what makes us human. It is directed by Alexandrea Mallia, with lighting design by Eric Goodman and voiceover by Erin McAndrew and Fred Frabotta.

“For the last decade and change, we have held this unwavering faith in technological progress without taking the time to think about the consequences of such technologies,” says Patrick McAndrew. “While the general population is growing more aware of the potentials risks that AI, social media, and other technologies have on our society, we need to think critically about the consequences of what we are creating and what type of future we want to build for ourselves in the years to come.”

McAndrew clarifies that he isn't anti-technology; he believes that Big Tech, government, and society in general should just be asking key, ethical questions when it comes to the development of emerging technologies, like artificial intelligence. “We have become so glued to our devices that it makes me wonder what will happen if and when technology becomes embedded into our minds and bodies. Is that really going to benefit us?”

According to McAndrew, storytelling through theatre is a powerful medium to explore these philosophical questions about technology and how we want to evolve with it over time. He believes theatre is a viscerally human experience, so what better way to discuss potential threats or enhancers to our humanity than onstage.

“This show is about putting aside our unquestionable beliefs in technology and asking ourselves: Why are we doing this? What is lost when we prioritize technology over everything else? Answering these questions is essential because, as we continue to make groundbreaking technological advances, holding onto our humanity through it all should be our top priority.”

Terms of Service runs at Theatre Row on Saturday, November 2 at 7PM. United Solo, the world's largest solo theatre festival, currently in its 17th year, will present at Theatre Row: 410 West 42nd Street, New York City. TICKETS are available at Theatre Row box office, 410 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036, as well as over the phone at 212.239.6200 and online at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/united-solo-theatre-fall-festival-2024-fall. More details can be found at www.unitedsolo.org

