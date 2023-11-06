Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt's solo show The Movement You Need is now playing at Soho Playhouse through November 7.

Brendan Hunt was largely raised by a single mom with whom he would embark on a complicated relationship, with only one avenue of shared agreement: a mutual love, fostered by the mom from an early age, of the Beatles. Beatle music would somehow go on to be part of various major moments in his life; from his very first childhood memory to the birth of his son.



In 2022, in London while working on Ted Lasso, Hunt suddenly found himself about to meet Sir Paul McCartney. Keenly aware that McCartney has spent every day, for decades, having people’s emotional connections to his music unloaded on him, Hunt held his tongue.



In this hilarious and moving solo show, Hunt finally gets to let it out, and tells us all the things he couldn’t tell Paul McCartney.

