Sting Joins THE HOMEBOUND PROJECT

The Homebound Project has announced that it will return on January 27-31 with its sixth edition. Music icon Sting and actors Paul Sparks and Eden Malyn join the previously announced team of actors, playwrights, and directors. Co-creators Catya McMullen and Jenna Worsham, along with their all-volunteer team, are also pleased to announce that this online theater initiative brought together 137 artists, premiered 56 new theater works, and raised over $150,000 in 2020 for No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger.

The Homebound Project is an independent online theater initiative created to help feed hungry children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. All donations made to access the show go directly to No Kid Hungry to support these efforts. Each edition features a collection of new theater works written by homebound playwrights and recorded by sheltering actors. The playwrights in this special edition of The Homebound Project have been given the prompt of: "2021." Participating actors, playwrights, and directors include:

Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker in a work by David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Paul Mullins;

Jojo Brown in a work by Cece Suazo, directed by Jenna Worsham;

Michael Chernus in a work by Adam Rapp;

Dalia Davi in a work by Ren Dara Santiago, directed by Jenna Worsham;

Nicholas Gorham in a work by Brian Otaño, directed by Tatiana Pandiani;

Emily Kuroda in a work by Kate Cortesi, directed by Jenna Worsham;

Eden Malyn and Catya McMullen in a work by McMullen;;

Carolyn Ratteray in a work by Bekah Brunstetter;

Stacey Karen Robinson in a work by Sharon Bridgforth;

Paul Sparks in work by Brian Watkins, directed by Danya Taymor;

Babak Tafti in a work by Colette Robert, directed by Taylor Reynolds;

Daigi-Ann Thompson in a work by Julissa Contreras;

Special guest appearance by Amanda Seyfried; and

Musical performance by special guest artist Sting.

The sixth edition of The Homebound Project will stream online beginning at 7pm EST on Wednesday, January 27, until 7pm EST on Sunday, January 31. View-at-home tickets are currently on sale at www.homeboundtheater.org and begin at a donation level of $10. Complimentary viewings for first responders and essential workers have been made possible by an anonymous donor. Each collection from this independent theater initiative is available to stream over a strictly limited 4-day period.

The Homebound Project features costume consultation by Andy Jean, original music and sound design by Fan Zhang, and video editing and design by Milan Misko.

Visit www.homeboundtheater.org and follow @homeboundtheater on Instagram for more information.