Photos: ORLANDO at Theatre Row

All new photos have been released from the new off-Broadway musical Orlando. Check out the photos below!

ORLANDO, a new musical based on Virginia Woolf’s classic novel, debuted Off-Broadway on Friday, October 11 at Theatre Row – Theatre 5 (410 West 42nd Street) for a limited engagement. Directed by Kimille Howard, the new musical retelling of a feminist classic features book by Nora Brigid Monahan with music by Cynthia Saunders and lyrics by Tricia Dunn & Cynthia Saunders. Emily Young (Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson) heads a cast of nine as Virginia.

It’s 1928, and Virginia Woolf sees a crumbling world. Corruption, pollution, an empire in decline – and yet somehow, shining through it all… there’s Orlando. A miraculous, singular being who defies description and has lived over three hundred years, Orlando captivates Virginia’s imagination and inspires her to write a fantastical, biographical adventure that one day will be called the “most charming love-letter in literature.” In this new musical, Orlando charts the rise and fall of queens, kings, and poets and sets to song the immortal love of two of the most brilliant women of the 20th century.

Photo Credit: Danny Hidalgo



Emily Young and the cast of Orlando

Jessica Cannizzaro and Evie Schuckman

Anita Welch-Smith, Matty Balkum, Micki Hardenberg and Evie Schuckman

Colette Élan Caspari and Evie Schuckman

LaDonna Burns and Tymothee Harrell

