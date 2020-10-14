Stanley Martin's Mixed Messages to Premiere Short Filmed Version of OPPORTUNITY With the Original Cast

Opportunity will premiere Thursday Oct 15, 2020 at 5:15 PM ET.

Mixed Messages a Content creation company from Stanley Martin (Broadway's Aladdin, Creator of The Tituss Burgess Fan Club and The Return of Tituss Burgess Fan Club) is Premiering a Short filmed version of his award winning play "Opportunity" with the original theatrical cast on Youtube Thursday Oct 15, 2020 at 5:15 PM ET.

"Originally conceived for the stage my director, Michael Blatt, and I decided to do a filmed version of this piece, however we didn't want to do it through a Zoom Call "said Martin. I came up with the idea of using headshots from a playbill as a framing device to balance the theatrical and now digital elements of these current times."I didn't want to give the entire production away so we decided to give a "snapshot", a section of the play, at the halfpoint of the show."

Opportunity is about six dancers from the Broadway flop McKinley: The Other American Musical, coming together for a cast reunion. It's a dark comedy that delves into the lives of ensemble members and what struggles they go through to create and keep the opportunities they receive. Premiering in 2019 at The Strawberry One-Act Festival in NYC, Opportunity garnered six nominations and won two awards for Best Actress and Best Director. Written by Stanley Martin and Directed by Michael Blatt (Awards: Best Director for Opportunity at the Strawberry One-Act Festival) , Opportunity: The Snapshot stars Lauran L' Rae (Tv: Pose), Jayson Kerr (The Met's Porgy & Bess), Ashley E. Matthews (Off-Bway: Rock of Ages), Luis E. Mora (Off-Bway: Naked Boys Singing), Alain Pierre (Tv: White Flights), and Yhá Mourhia Wright (Opportunity Strawberry One-Act; Best Actress Award). Costume Designed by Angela M. Fludd (Opportunity Strawberry One-Act; Best Costumes Nom) and Editing Consultant by Neville Braithwaite (Editor of the Antonyo's Award)

"I wrote this play as a response to the many times I have been blessed to have the opportunity to perform onstage but had to deal with theatre politics behind the scenes," said Martin. "It's meant for the chorus member that's ostracized in a community that's supposed to be embracing."

Van Dirk Fischer the producer of The Strawberry One-Act Festival "Stanley's play Opportunity is hilariously funny and true to life and captures the true essence of the drama that can occur offstage in the life of actors."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You