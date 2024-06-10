Spotlight: WHAT BECAME OF US at ATLANTIC STAGE 2

What Became of Us is "the theatrical must-see of the year!"

By: Jun. 10, 2024
Spotlight: WHAT BECAME OF US at ATLANTIC STAGE 2
Atlantic Theater Company's World Premiere Play: WHAT BECAME OF US, by Shayan Lotfi and directed by Jennifer Chang.

Extremely limited availability! Keep checking our website for newly released seats or join the in-person standby line at Atlantic Stage 2 prior to showtime! The first four people from the standby line typically get tickets for the performance.

“A tender, beautiful play. The chance to see the two casts take their turn on this material might be the theatrical must-see of the year!" - Juan A. Ramirez, Theatrely

BUY TIX NOW: https://atlantictheater.org/production/what-became-of-us/#book




