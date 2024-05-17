Spotlight: KEEP GOING SONGS at Lincoln Center Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After selling out last season’s Next@LCT3 concert series, Abigail and Shaun Bengson return to the Claire Tow Theater with the world premiere of THE KEEP GOING SONGS.

Telling stories through song, The Bengsons will celebrate the beauty and complexity of life cycles, from a single person to entire ecosystems. Part concert, part wake, part theatrical extravaganza, THE KEEP GOING SONGS is a euphoric and moving journey through the grief of tough times and the rebirth of hope in better days. Directed by Caitlin Sullivan.

Comments