Soho Rep Announces Final Extension of WHILE YOU WERE PARTYING

Soho Rep, responding to demand, today announced a final extension of the world premiere production of while you were partying, to December 19. Created by Peter Mills Weiss and Julia Mounsey with Brian Fiddyment, while you were partying opened to extraordinary critical praise that led to an initial extension to December 12. The show, which is Soho Rep's first full production since before the COVID-19 shutdown, will now run through December 19.

In while you were partying, Julia, Peter, and Brian hijack the forms of confessional monologue, standup, and sketch comedy to create a bombastic, frightening, and funny exploration of impotence, anger and aggression. The piece, performed by them, takes its name from a popular internet meme depicting a young, pale, and thin white teen holding a large sword.

Mounsey and Weiss create work with their collaborators, who are asked to play versions of themselves that blur the themes of the piece with their own personal stories. They begin with improvisation, write in rehearsals, and work closely with designers across the entirety of their process. Mounsey and Weiss devised the work in Soho Rep's 2017-2019 Writer Director Lab with Brian Fiddyment, a comedian whose work, they describe, "touches on aggression, masculine insecurity, suburban despair, and the disorienting world of new media." The Writer Director Lab, currently co-chaired by Jackie Sibblies Drury and William Burke, is one of the signature programs of the theater in which four pairs of early career artists generate new plays over a 15-month period. The theater has a strong history of producing the work of many artists that they first get to know in the Lab including Annie Baker, Will Davis, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Anne Washburn and David Adjmi, whose Marie Antoinette was also written in the Lab.

Mounsey and Weiss' [50/50] Old School Animation (written with Mo Fry Pasic and Sophie Weisskoff and performed at Under the Radar at The Public Theater in 2019) was an introduction, for audiences, to their work that "flirts with the outer limits of autofiction" (The New York Times). The New Yorker wrote, "If it's invigoration you crave, if you want your distracted mind to snap to attention, if you want to freak out a little, keep your eyes peeled for a remount of [50/50] Old School Animation." In her review of while you were partying, Helen Shaw said that that [50/50] is on her "all-time top-ten list."

The while you were partying creative team includes Aaron Profumo (Producer), Kate McGee (Lighting Designer), dots (Scenic Designer), Matt Romein (Video Designer), Michael Hernandez (Co-Sound Designer), Kimberly O'Loughlin (Co-Sound Designer), Steven Brenman (Technical Director), Keenan Hurley (Stage Manager), Ann Marie Dorr (Consulting Creative Producer), Brittany Coyne (Co-Production Manager), and Rebecca Schafer (Co-Production Manager).

while you were partying kicks off Soho Rep's 2021-2022 programming, which will also feature Hansol Jung's Wolf Play, directed by Dustin Wills and presented in association with Ma-Yi Theater Company, February 2 - March 6, 2022; and Mara Vélez Meléndez's Notes on Killing Seven Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Board Members, directed by David Mendizábal, and produced in partnership with The Sol Project, May 17 - June 19, 2022. Soho Rep's Project Number One, bringing artists on as salaried staff members, continues with Abigail Jean-Baptiste and Kimie Nishikawa working with the company throughout the 2021-22 season.

Performance Schedule and Ticketing

while you were partying now runs through December 19 at Soho Rep, located at 46 Walker Street in Manhattan.

Performances are Wednesday-Sunday at 7:30pm.

Tickets-$35 general-can be purchased by visiting sohorep.org or calling 646-586-8982. $30 general rush and $20 student rush (with a valid school ID) tickets are available at the box office 30 minutes prior to curtain for each performance.