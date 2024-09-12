SoHo Playhouse Announces 2024 Lighthouse Series Winner

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SoHo Playhouse has announced Ali Keller's (un)conditional, directed by Ivey Lowe, as their 2024 Lighthouse Series winner!

The series features amazing works by NYC's talented up-and-comers. A competition, first of its kind, specifically designed to showcase the best new talent and writers across the New York City area. Starting with 15 semi-finalists, audiences chose the six finalists. From this group an overall winner was picked by SoHo Playhouse to receive a full Off-Broadway production in 2025. Exact dates to be announced.

SoHo Playhouse's Managing Director Britt Lafield says, "We are extremely excited to announce (un)conditional as the winner of the 2024 Lighthouse Series. It is exactly the type of play that we want to develop here at SoHo Playhouse. Interesting, unique, and a different way to have a conversation about the human experience. Also, it is extremely well written. We had an unbelievable amount of talented people come to be a part of the series this year and to have this as the representative of that collection of productions shows that the next generation of playwrights is a strong one and should be seen and supported by the theatrical community at large."

Playwright Ali Keller says, "It's an honor to win the Lighthouse Series. I'm touched that (un)conditional has resonated with those affected by its themes and proud my play will follow in the footsteps of previous winners It's Not What It Looks Like and Job. The entire (un)conditional team is incredibly grateful for every one of our audience members, fellow Lighthouse Series shows, and for the support of SoHo Playhouse. Workshopping excerpts this past summer was a transformative experience and I'm so excited to share (un)conditional in its entirety with audiences in 2025!"

About (un)conditional

Fantasies are harmless, right? But what happens when your spouse wants to take a dark fantasy from the realm of imagination firmly into your bedroom? For two couples, the boundaries of compromise, communication, and unconditional love are tested to their breaking point, and seven-year-old Mia is getting caught in the crossfire.

Ali Keller's (Writer) recent theatrical and screenwriting credits include BLOOD/SWEAT/TEARS (HARP Theatricals), Apparitions (Workshop Theater Intensive), Christen the Place (commissioned - Alt eller Ingenting, Norwegian Tour, IRT), Six Weeks Notice (UCross Residency), Baby Lamb (Stowe Story Narrative Labs). Select producing/production credits include Inferna (The Tank, Valdez Theatre Conference), Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill (Broadway), Sweeney Todd (Lincoln Center). Education/Affiliations: Bucknell University, BMI, Rockwell Scholar (ESPA/Primary Stages), Beehive Dramaturgy. @alikeller47 (insta)

Ivey Lowe (Director) is a Brooklyn-based director who works across fields of theater, education, community engagement, civic practice, integrated media, and film. She was a recent Social Practice CUNY Fellow and is an alumni of the Drama League Directing Fellowship, Williamstown Theater Directing Corps, and the Lincoln Center Directors Lab. Recent directing includes Missing Parts by Jacquelyn Reingold (24 Hour Plays, Broadway), Beating a Dead Horse by Jenny Stafford (Bloomington Playwright Project), and Providence by Nancy Bleemer (Summer Shorts at 59E59).

Continuing in the spirit of the theater's original tenant, Edward Albee and his Playwright Unit Workshop, SoHo Playhouse is committed to presenting the brightest and most talented artists from New York, with its Lighthouse Series, and around the world, with the International Fringe Encore Series, to give the theater-going audience of New York important stories told with unique style, and evolving what the concept of Off-Broadway Theater is in the 21st century. SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street. For info visit https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.

