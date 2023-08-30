SheDFW: A Bold New Chapter in SheNYC Arts' Quest for Gender Equity in the Arts

SheNYC Arts, the country's leading femme-led nonprofit championing gender equity in arts and entertainment, has announced its latest expansion: SheDFW. Building on the immense success of its Summer Theater Festivals in New York City, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, SheDFW will bring the organization's mission and vision to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

With a firm belief that there is no valid reason for male artists to dominate the professional stage scene, SheNYC Arts is on the front line, challenging the status quo and promoting gender-marginalized writers, composers, producers, directors, and other theater artists. Their endeavors each summer are highlighted by their illustrious Summer Theater Festivals across major US cities. Beyond this, they are an ever-present force year-round, offering resources and programs, such as CreateHER, to nurture the talents of young cis women, trans, and non-binary individuals aspiring to make a mark in the theater industry.

"Each year we get hundreds of script submissions from across the country, with increasingly more scripts from Texas, and demand to expand our Festivals to more states has only grown. That's why we're thrilled to be partnering with an incredible local team to bring our mission to Dallas-Fort Worth. Women, trans, and non-binary people in Texas need a platform to share their stories, now more than ever. We're so excited to bring those stories to the stage at SheDFW in 2024," states Danielle DeMatteo, the Founder & Artistic Director of SheNYC Arts.

Sarah Powell steps in as the Executive Producer of SheDFW, bringing her passion and expertise to this new venture: “I am beyond thrilled to bring this nationally recognized festival to DFW so that we can shine a brighter spotlight on writers of marginalized genders. We're ready to show the theater world that Dallas-Fort Worth is the perfect location for the development of new works.” She will be working closely with Rebecca Lowrey, the newly appointed CEO of MusicalWriters.com, who joins as the Associate Producer: “With SheDFW, we're reinforcing that Dallas-Fort Worth is the premier place for the creation and development of new musical works. As I proudly wave the #womendirect banner, I'm excited to be with our writers every step of their journey from page to stage.” Under their guidance, SheDFW promises to be an electric addition to the SheNYC Arts family.

Recognizing the abundance of talent and passion in the area, SheDFW is actively seeking collaborations with local organizations and creators of theatre. The goal is to forge meaningful partnerships that would mutually amplify and uplift our collective efforts. As SheDFW embarks on this exciting journey, they extend a warm invitation to Dallas-Fort Worth theatermakers, companies, and enthusiasts to join hands and shape the future of gender-equitable theater in

the region. The introduction of SheDFW follows the proud legacy of SheLA and SheATL, underlining SheNYC Arts as the beacon for gender-marginalized talents in the theater world. The organization remains steadfast in its mission, and with every new chapter, amplifies its voice and reach in the industry.

For more details on SheDFW and its upcoming programs, please visit www.shenycarts.org/she-dfw or contact DFW@shenycarts.org.

SheNYC Arts is a femme-led nonprofit organization committed to ensuring gender equity in the arts & entertainment landscape across the U.S. With a range of initiatives, from Summer Theater Festivals to specialized programs like CreateHER, they work tirelessly to break the chains of gender bias and provide a platform to cis women, trans, and non-binary artists. Learn more at www.shenycarts.org/she-dfw.