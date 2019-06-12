SUMMER SHORTS 2019 Festival Of New American Plays Returns To 59E59 Theaters

59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director) is thrilled to welcome Throughline Artists (J.J. Kandel, Producing Artistic Director) with SUMMER SHORTS 2019, the annual festival of six short plays tailor-made for summer viewing. SUMMER SHORTS 2019 begins on Friday, July 19 and runs through Saturday, August 31.

Two series featuring three one-act plays in each will play in rotating repertory Tuesday - Friday at 7:15 PM; Saturday & Sunday at 2:15 PM and 7:15 PM. Please note, there is no matinee performance on Saturday, July 20. Individual calendar schedule of performance dates for Series A and Series B is available for viewing/download.

Single tickets are $25 - $35 ($26 for 59E59 Members). A Pair of Shorts (one ticket to Series A & B, available through July 21) is $60. To purchase tickets, call the 59E59 Theater's Box Office at (646) 892-7999 or visit www.59e59.org.



SUMMER SHORTS returns to 59E59 Theaters with its annual celebration of summer, theater, and the short form. SUMMER SHORTS features a mix of established and emerging NYC playwrights, directors, and acting talent creating theater in small doses. Divided into two series, SUMMER SHORTS premieres six one-act plays, presented as two separate evenings of three each. The two series run in rotating repertory.



SUMMER SHORTS 2019 features new one-act plays from playwrights Courtney Baron, Nancy Bleemer, Neil LaBute, Nick Payne, Danielle Trzcinski, and Sharr White.



The design team includes Rebecca Lord-Surratt (set design); Greg MacPherson (lighting design); Amy Sutton (costume design); Nick Moore (sound design/composer); Joshua Langman (projection design); and Jenna Snyder and Alexander Wylie (props design). The Production Stage Manager for Series A is Dee Dee Katchen. The Production Stage Manager for Series B is Jenna R. Lazar. The associate producer is Sarah Cronk. The technical director is Dan Teachout. The casting director is Rebecca Gushin.



Casting will be announced in the coming weeks.



The full SUMMER SHORTS 2019 Line Up:



SUMMER SHORTS SERIES A



HERE I LIE by Courtney Baron, directed by Maria Mileaf



Strangers Maris and Joseph, a young editor and a nurse, collide in this play about what it means to exercise compassion and self-care, in the face of hardship.



INTERIOR by Nick Payne, based on the Maurice Maeterlinck play of the same name, directed by Rory McGregor



It is a seemingly normal day for a small family in a quiet, quaint neighborhood. Two men convene outside. The actions they choose to take in just a few short moments will change the course of this family's life forever.



THE BRIDGE PLAY by Danielle Trzcinski, directed by Sarah Cronk



A man stands at the edge of the George Washington Bridge and is about to jump, when an unexpected stranger interrupts him.



SUMMER SHORTS SERIES B



PROVIDENCE by Nancy Bleemer, directed by Ivey Lowe



On the eve of her sister-in-law's wedding, a woman returns to her husband's boyhood home. Tossing and turning next to him in his too-small single bed, they question love, marriage and why there are no all-night drug stores in Providence.



APPOMATTOX by Neil LaBute, directed by Duane Boutté



It's a perfect day in a big park near a big city and two friends get together for lunch and to play catch. Instead, they begin a discussion about life and history and soon find themselves in a conversational minefield from which they may never return.



LUCKY by Sharr White, directed by J.J. Kandel



What's the first thing you say after six years? Just on the outskirts of town, in room 11B of The Royale Motor Lodge, Phil Granger is stripping off his wet shirt as Meredith, his wife, is rushing through the rain towards him. LUCKY is the moment they meet.





