STRANGER SINGS THE PARODY MUSICAL Announces Lottery & Student Rush
The lottery opens 7 days in advance of performances and winners will be emailed at least four hours prior to performances.
The award-winning, hit Off-Broadway show Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical announced that beginning today, the show will launch a $20 digital lottery and a $30 in-person student rush ticket policy.
The digital lottery is available via StrangerSings.com/lottery for all performances, subject to availability. The lottery opens 7 days in advance of performances and winners will be emailed at least four hours prior to performances. The tickets are $20 each (including $1.50 Facility Fee), with purchases via cash sales only and exact change. Ticket pick-up starts 60 minutes before the performance, and concludes 15 minutes prior to performance. Management reserves the right to reallocate lottery seats which are not picked-up and paid for 15 minutes prior to curtain.
Student rush tickets will be sold in person at the Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's box office, available starting 2 hours before each performance. The tickets are $30 each (including a $1.50 Facility Fee), with cash sales only and exact change. There will be a limit of two tickets per customer, with a valid student ID. Seat locations will be at the discretion of the box office, and are based on availability.
Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical transports Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's (308 W. 46th Street) into immersive and in-the-round satirized versions of Hawkins, Indiana, and the Upside Down. Performances continue through January 1, 2023.
Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy '80s glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe... justice for everyone's favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.
The cast features original Stranger Sings! cast members Caroline Huerta, Garrett Poladian, and SLee, who are joined by Jean Christian Barry, Jamir Brown, Jeremiah Garcia, Dashiell Gregory, Jeffrey Laughrun, Hannah Clarke Levine, Harley Seger, and Shawn W. Smith.
This production reunites original creative team members Jonathan Hogue (Book, Music, & Lyrics), Nick Flatto (Director), Michael Kaish (Music Supervision, Arrangements, & Orchestration), and Ashley Marinelli (Choreographer). The Off-Broadway return's creative team also features Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Matthew Solomon (Costume Design), Drama Desk nominee Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design), Germán Martínez and Cosette Pin (Sound Design), Brendan McCann (Props Supervisor), Kathleen Rose Gallardo (Production Stage Manager), and Lara Sato (Assistant Stage Manager). Casting is by Zachary Spiegel, CSA, with Visceral Entertainment as the production's General Manager, and Feldshon Law, PLLC - Lee Adhemar G. Feldshon, Esq. as Production Counsel. Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is produced by Sue Gilad, Larry Rogowsky, Nick Flatto, and Jonathan Hogue.
In addition to the Off-Broadway return, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is taking over the world with all-new productions in London and Australia this fall.
The London production will set the off-kilter world of Stranger Sings! within a maze of disused railway arches underneath Waterloo Station. Directed by Ellis Kerkhoven (Nightshade, Who Put Bella In The Wych Elm?), Stranger Sings! will play The Vaults (Launcelot Street, SE1 7AD), London's home for immersive theatre and alternative arts, for 15 weeks, October 5, 2022 - January 15, 2023. For more information on the London production, and to purchase tickets, please visit: StrangerSingsUK.com.
Turning the Down Under... Upside Down, Australia's Salty Theatre will feature an all-new production in Melbourne at the historic Meat Market (3 Blackwood Street). Directed by Ashley Taylor Tickell (Top Gun! The Musical), Stranger Sings! will play November 4-19, 2022, with additional Australian plans to be announced. For more information on the Australian production please visit: StrangerSingsAU.com.
Winner of seven 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards including 'Best New Musical', Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical had its world premiere at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 13, 2018. The show subsequently received a smash hit Off-Broadway run at The Players Theatre in Summer 2021. The production released an Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording in Fall 2021, available on all major platforms.
For tickets and overall information, please visit StrangerSings.com or Playhouse46.org.