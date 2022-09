STRANGER SINGS THE PARODY MUSICAL Announces Lottery & Student Rush

Musical Theatre Factory, New York's developmental hub for changemaking new musicals, will present selections from Shoot for the Moon, a new musical featuring book, music, and lyrics by David Gomez and John-Michael Lyles, music direction by Remy Kurs, and directed by raja feather kelly, at Harlem's Silvana Cafe on October 3.

September 30, 2022

FRIGID New York will present the 11th Annual Gotham Storytelling Festival, featuring some of the most cutting-edge storytellers in New York City, November 2-6 at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street between 2nd Avenue and Bowery). The performance schedule for the festival will be announced in October.