SISTAS THE MUSICAL to be Presented at The Actors Temple Theatre

SISTAS THE MUSICAL has announced its return on April 2 at Off-Broadway's The Actors Temple Theatre for an open-ended run. This live musical production is written by Fulbright Scholar and Columbia University professor Dr. Dorothy Marcic, based on interviews with Black women over several years. Audiences experience an uplifting musical journey of a multi-generational African American family with over 40 hit songs from the American songbook from the 1930s to the present day. Performed by a cast of five women, the production focuses on the family's quest to honor the memory of their beloved Grandmother as they dig through her attic belongings.

This new production of SISTAS THE MUSICAL advances original cast member Tracey Conyer Lee as director and choreographer. All new sets and costumes by designer Josh Iacovelli will also premiere.

"After 9 years Off-Broadway and a pause due to the pandemic, we couldn't be more excited to reopen in our new home at The Actors Temple Theatre in the heart of Times Square. SISTAS THE MUSICAL celebrates Black music and the bonds of a family whose struggles and triumphs are universal and whose singing will rock the house with humor and humility!" said Tracey Conyer Lee, Director.

"Ultimately, SISTAS THE MUSICAL is a story of family, of the history that binds us, and of the love we share that transcends our differences. It is a joyous celebration of strong women," says Dr. Dorothy Marcic, Playwright.

First presented in the 2011 Midtown International Theater Festival, SISTAS THE MUSICAL is Off-Broadway's longest-running Black musical, celebrating its 10th year of performances this year. Prior to the pandemic, the musical enjoyed a nine-year run at midtown's St. Luke's Theater.

Tickets are now on sale at www.sistasthemusical.com and www.telecharge.com. Single tickets are $75.00 with premium front row tickets also available. Additional service and handling fees apply. Special ticket discounts are available for groups and students. By phone, call 1 (800) 653-8000.

Performance Details:

SISTAS THE MUSICAL

Saturdays at 4:30pm & 8:00pm

Sundays at 4:30pm

at The Actors Temple Theatre

339 West 47th Street b/t 8th & 9th Avenue

New York, NY 10036

Running Time: 85 minutes, without intermission

Featured Songs Include:

"Ain't Gonna Let Nobody" by The Freedom Singers

"Baby, I'm Yours" by Barbara Lewis

"God Bless the Child" by Billie Holiday

"Golden" by Jill Scott

"Hotstuff" by Donna Summer

"I Am Not My Hair" by India.Arie

"I Have Nothing" by Whitney Houston

"I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor

"I'm Gonna Make You Love Me" by The Supremes and The Temptations

"Just Fine" by Mary J. Blige

"Milkshake" by Kelis

"My Man" by Billie Holiday

"New Attitude" by Patti LaBelle

"Nowhere to Run" by Martha and the Vandellas

"Oh Happy Day" by The Edwin Hawkins Singers

"Precious Lord" by Mahalia Jackson

"Respect" by Aretha Franklin

"Say A Little Prayer" by Aretha Franklin

"Shoop" by Salt-N-Pepa

"Single Ladies" by Beyoncé

"Society's Child" by Janis Ian

"Stop! In The Name of Love" by The Supremes

"Stormy Weather" by Etta James

"Strange Fruit" by Billie Holiday

"Sweet Talkin' Guy" by The Chiffons

"Taint Nobody's Business" by Bessie Smith

"Tyrone" by Erykah Badu

"You Gotta Be" by Des'ree

"You Keep Me Hanging On" by The Supremes

Cast to be announced

Written by ......................................................... Dorothy Marcic

Directed by ........................................................ Tracey Conyer Lee

Lighting and Set Design by ................................... Josh Iacovelli

Costume Design by ............................................. Cynthia Nordstrom

Casting by ......................................................... Jamibeth Margolis Casting

Produced by ....................................................... Franzblau Media Inc