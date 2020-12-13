SINGING REVOLUTION: THE MUSICAL Releases New Single 'Never Forget Who You Are' Featuring Kristi Roosmaa

"Singing Revolution: the Musical" writing duo Tony Spinosa and James Bearhart are thrilled to announce the release of their new single "Never Forget Who You Are", with musical direction and orchestrations by Harrison Beck. The song, performed by Estonian actress and singer, Kristi Roosmaa speaks to the importance of embracing your true values in life.

Listen to 'Never Forget Who You Are' on Apple Music and Spotify.

"When James & I wrote 'Never Forget Who You Are', we had no idea that the theme of this song would resonate so loudly with the current climate here in the United States," said Spinosa. "This song illuminates the power of peaceful resistance, the importance of standing up for social justice, and serves as a poignant reminder that standing up for what you believe in can help heal a nation."

It's a story of Taavi Tamm, the leader of a resistance movement, who falls in love with the daughter of his enemy. Inspired by the real history of the Estonian revolution against the Soviet Union, our hero peacefully leads his fellow countrymen to freedom through the power of song

'Never Forget Who You Are' was inspired by the Estonian National Anthem 'Mu isamaa, mu õnn ja rõõm', a tribute to the unique culture and integrity of honoring the Estonian heritage. A collaboration began with Spinosa, Bearhart and Roosmaa under the musical supervision of Harrison Beck to craft it into a pop single. At the end of February 2020, the single was recorded at Mirrortone Studios in NYC under the expert engineering of Roman Molino Dunn.

"I was given a lot of freedom while crafting this beautiful song into something that I hope will bring joy and a sense of hope to listeners during these trying times." stated Roosmaa.

"Singing Revolution" is a contemporary musical with a Europop score set to premiere in Los Angeles in 2021 with sponsorship in part by the Estonian American National Council.

