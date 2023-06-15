SHINE BRIGHT WITH PRIDE Family Party And Summer Show Is A Vibrant Celebration Of Music, Diversity, And Joy

This family entertainment experience taking place on June 18, will be a dazzling off Broadway celebration of Summer, New Music, Dads, Brazil, and Family Pride.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

FunikiJam, the renowned family entertainment company, is thrilled to announce the upcoming "Shine Bright with Pride" release party and Totally Awesome Summer Show. This family entertainment experience taking place on June 18, will be a dazzling off Broadway celebration of Summer, New Music, Dads, Brazil, and Family Pride.

"This event is perfect for families, especially those in the LGBT community," says Brian Barrentine, a representative of FunikiJam. "We believe in creating inclusive spaces where everyone can come together to enjoy music, dance, and laughter. That's why we're offering pay what you can/donation tickets, with contributions supporting anti-hate arts programming. Additionally, a portion of the donations will be directly donated to our partners at OnePulse Foundation, a cause close to our hearts."

The highlight of the event will be the debut of FunikiJam's latest single, "Shine Bright with Pride," from the highly anticipated OZ IN THE AMAZON world premiere. This empowering song is set to inspire audiences with its uplifting message and infectious rhythms. Show creator Brian Barrentine and the Agents of Jam, including Andrea Galata, Rebecca Ponticello, Kiera Welsome, will be in attendance, joined by the talented Brazilian singer, Talita Real. Together, they will bring an unforgettable performance to the stage.

Produced by Joe Mazza, "Shine Bright with Pride" by FunikiJam featuring Talita Real (Brazil), Hector Fabian (DR), Kaila Wooten (NYC), Darius Maxey (LA), and composer Brian Barrentine, is set to drop on all streaming platforms on June 16, with a new video premiering on YouTube on June 20th.

Adding to the excitement, a special performance of the high-energy off Broadway family musical "Totally Awesome Summer" will transport audiences around the world and back to the vibrant 80s. Packed with live music, electrifying performances, and plenty of audience interaction, this extravaganza promises to keep everyone dancing and singing along.

"We invite everyone to join us for a day of fun, fashion, and celebration," says Jason Ignacio. "Don't miss out on this exciting event that brings together the best of music, diversity, and joy. Grab your friends and family, and mark your calendars for a truly unforgettable experience!"

The "Shine Bright with Pride" release party and Totally Awesome Summer Show will take place off Broadway on [June 18, at Actors Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street (between 8th & 9th) . Tickets are available through pay what you can/donation, with proceeds supporting anti-hate arts programming. For more information and to reserve your tickets, visit Click Here or follow FunikiJam on social media.




