SEX, GRIFT AND DEATH & REVERSE TRANSCRIPTION, BETWEEN THE LINES & More Lead off-Broadway's July Top 10

Off-Broadway is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

Sex, Grift And Death & Reverse Transcription

Atlantic Theatre - July 5th through July 31st, 2022.

Potomac Theatre Project, in association with Middlebury College, celebrates its 35th repertory season, in a limited Off-Broadway engagement at The Atlantic Stage 2.

This season's line-up includes SEX, GRIFT AND DEATH: an evening of three one-act plays (LUNCH by Steven Berkoff, and HOT FUDGE & HERE WE GO by Caryl Churchill), and REVERSE TRANSCRIPTION, which combines Robert Chesley's DOG PLAYS with A VARIANT STRAIN by Jonathan Adler and Jim Petosa.

For tickets: click here.

Between The Lines

The Tony Kiser Theater - now through October 2nd, 2022.

Between the Lines is an empowering and enchanting new musical for any of us seeking to find our place in the world. An outsider in a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between the two worlds of reality and fantasy begin to blur in extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.

For tickets: click here.

Little Shop of Horrors

Westside Theatre - now through January 8th, 2023.

This smash-hit production stars Emmy® winner and Grammy® nominee Tammy Blanchard ("Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows"), Skylar Astin (Spring Awakening, "Pitch Perfect"), and two-time Tony winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!), who won the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Lucille Lortel Awards for his performance in LITTLE SHOP. Together they bring succulent life to a show that has made millions of theatergoers laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. Get tickets now and enjoy a taste of what we've all been craving: live theater!

For tickets: click here.

The Plat That Goes Wrong

New World Stages - now through January 1st, 2023.

Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), come see why Ben Brantley of The New York Times calls The Play That Goes Wrong "A gut-busting hit!" This Olivier Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes. It's "a riotous explosion of comedy!" (The Daily Beast) and "tons of fun for all ages!" (HuffPost). Cindy Adams of the New York Post has just one word for you: "Go!" Get tickets now - it would be WRONG to wait!

For tickets: click here.

The Office! A Mussical Parody

The Theater Center - on sale through August 28th, 2022.

It's a typical morning at Scranton's third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin... Don't miss this hilarious, unauthorized parody of the hit TV show, "The Office" now playing at The Jerry Orbach Theater in New York City.

For tickets: click here.

Stomp

Orpheum Theatre - on sale through January 1st, 2023.

Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and more fill the stage with energizing beats at STOMP, the inventive and invigorating stage show that's dance, music and theatrical performance blended together in one electrifying rhythm.

Get tickets: click here.

Sleep No More

American Repertory Theatre - through July 24th, 2022.

Sleep No More is set in a building with five floors of theatrical action, putatively called the McKittrick Hotel, though with many rooms and features not normally associated with hotels, including those which resemble an antiquated lunatic asylum, doctor's offices, children's bedrooms, a cemetery, indoor courtyards, shops, a padded cell, a ballroom, taxidermist's menageries, and so on. The actors and their environment all adopt the dress, decor, and aesthetic style of the early 20th century, inspired by the shadowy and anxious atmosphere of film noir. The production "leads its audience on a merry, macabre chase up and down stairs, and through minimally illuminated, furniture-cluttered rooms and corridors." Audience members begin their journey in a fully operational lounge, the Manderley Bar, from which they enter an elevator that transports them to the major floors of the "hotel."

Get tickets: click here.

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof

Theatre St. Clement's - July 15th through August 14th, 2022.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is set in the Mississippi estate of Big Daddy Pollit, a domineering cotton tycoon and patriarch of a viperous family in turmoil, on the dual occasion of his 65th birthday and (alleged) clean bill of health. The play focuses on the tempestuous relationship between his grieving, alcoholic, former star athlete son, Brick, and Brick's fiery, outspoken wife, Maggie, his scheming elder son and daughter-in-law, and their weaponized brood of "no-neck monsters." As they come together, everyone knows about Big Daddy's terminal cancer diagnosis except for him and Big Mama.

For tickets: click here.

The Bedwetter

Atlantic Theatre - through July 10th, 2022.

Originally set to premiere in the spring of 2020, we are pleased to announce new dates for The Bedwetter, a highly-anticipated new musical based on the bestselling memoir by Sarah Silverman, written with Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews), and featuring a sensational final score by our late friend Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne).

For tickets: click here.

Blue Man Group

Astor Place Theatre - on sale through January 1st, 2023.

Blue Man Group combines music, technology and comedy to create a form of entertainment that defies categorization and appeals to people of all ages. Blue Man Group's shows have been described by critics as "innovative," "energetic" and "wildly entertaining." But the only way to truly understand Blue Man Group's global popularity is to see the show for yourself.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.