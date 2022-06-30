SAVING BRITNEY to Have Off-Broadway Run at SoHo Playhouse

Saving Britney has announced an off-Broadway transfer at the SoHo Playhouse.

For Millennials like Jean, they grew up with Britney Spears. Over the course of an hour see how the Princess of Pop influenced Jean's life and how the connections shared between them lead to an unbelievable moment of self-discovery.

Inspired by the #FreeBritney movement, Saving Britney is a hilarious and heartbreaking look at celebrity obsession, sexuality and growing up in the early noughties; featuring more nostalgia than you can shake a Tamagochi at!

Devised collaboratively by award-winning performer Shereen Roushbaiani (BBC's Doctors, Pride and Prejudice The Panto, Mummylogues) and writer/director David Shopland (A Dream Of Dying, Into Thin Air, The Little Mermaid), WhatsOnStage and Double Offie Award nominated Saving Britney arrives in New York for its US premiere after selling out venues across the UK.

Performances run July 6-30, 2022.